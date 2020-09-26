Here's where you'll find the best bagels in all of Dublin

This tiny Dublin café has some of the capital's best bagels and I take bagels very seriously, so I don't say that lightly.

Finding good bagels in Dublin has proven to be quite a challenge. There just doesn't seem to be all that many places serving them... serving proper, freshly-made ones at least. I'm not sure why I have such an affinity for the doughy ring-shaped delight, I just do and so I've been on the hunt for a really tasty one ever since moving to the big shmoke.

And I think I've just found it so listen closely: the best bagels in all of Dublin can be found at Laine My Love. A tiny little café on Talbot Street, it's right near Connolly Station. An L-shaped room literally under the railway tracks, you'd easily walk passed it - but that's a mistake you won't make again now that you know what glory awaits you inside.

Bright and airy, their counter is stocked with all kinds of treats ranging from twice-baked almond croissants to vegan banana bread, tahini cookies and pumpkin spice cakes with buttercream frosting. All good but their bagels are second to none. Keep in mind that this discovery took two year's hard graft so trust me, I've done my research.

Options sway from the boujee to the plain but I kept it simple and opted for a seeded bagel with cream cheese, all washed down with an iced coffee. Pure bliss.

I should point out that this photo was taken pre Level Three regulations but while they're not offering indoor dining, there are limited seats outside and you can also get your brekkie to go. Highly, highly recommended.

As always, please do let me know if there are other places worth checking out.

Header image via Instagram/Gisele Harano