Hit up these Dublin spots now that it's ice ice coffee season

We can hear Jedward singing "Ice Ice Baby" in our ears in this heatwave.

Finally, Ireland has turned a corner, at least where the weather is concerned. The days of coats and scarves are over, at least for now, and the only beverage suitable for this sunshine is an iced coffee. While some cafés are yet to catch up with the trend (who can keep up with the weather in this country) these Dublin spots will sort that iced coffee scratch for you in no time.

Soren & Son

Location: Dean Street

Is there anything quite as satisfying as the curling shift in colour as milk (oat or dairy) intertwines with coffee? This is only made the more magical with an iced coffee where you can watch the magic happen. Soren & Son welcome iced coffee season this week, open every day until 4pm.

186 West

Location: Perrystown

Add some syrup to your iced coffee of choice at 186 West. This specialty coffee house is ready for the beaming sunshine, long may it reign.

Above Ground

Location: Clarehall

As of this week, Above Ground is serving up dreamy iced coffees, perfect for those in the Dublin 17 area. Their personal endorsement is for the salted caramel and oat milk blend, but they can fix one up whatever way you like.

Thru Barista

Location: Brittas

Get a refreshing coconut caramel iced latte from Thru Barista to keep you hydrated (sure, let's go with that) and caffeinated (that's more like it) during these warmer days.

The Sweetest Thing Chocolate Café

Location: Bachelors Walk

Have you ever seen a more attractive iced mocha? The Sweetest Thing Chocolate Café combine coffee and white chocolate to make this delectable iced white chocolate mocha, satisfying that sweet tooth and caffeine craving in one swoop.

Brindle Coffee & Wine

Location: Portobello

Brindle Coffee & Wine have thought of everything, offering not only iced sangria for those warm spring evenings, but also iced coffee for during the day. Whichever you're in the mood for, you're sorted.

Heroes

Location: Capel Street

15 degrees in Dublin means hot coffee is out and iced coffee is so very in. If you're in the Dublin 1 area, Heroes Café will sort you out with the perfect beverage that screams that summer is on the way.

Two Pups Coffee

Location: Francis Street

If you've never tried a Vietnamese iced coffee, let this be your sign. Two Pups Coffee are offering up the most delicious coffee on ice with their Vietnamese coffee, made with condensed milk instead of regular milk.

A Dó

Location: Malahide

Anyone for an iced dirty chai? A Dó Coffee To Go does an iced dirty chai made up of a double espresso, chai, and your choice of milk.

RóCo Café

Location: Edward Street

Open until 3pm, RóCo Café welcomes spring with the reintroduction of their iced coffee, and we are buzzing to see it. Just look at that ombré effect - glorious.

505 Coffee

Location: Loughlinstown

Open until 3pm daily, 505 Coffee has the iced coffee goods you need on a scorcher of a day (or in Ireland's case, anything above 14 degrees).

Ahh, summer is right around the corner when iced coffee season arrives in Dublin.

Header image via Instagram/two_pups_coffee

READ ON: Sweet Churro to open third location on Dame Street today