Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin

Is there anything better than a plate of nachos though?

Ay Ay Ayyy!

Nachos are a work of the gods to be honest.

They're full of flavour and a deadly dish to share with a group of friends. With a kick from the chilli and a tang from the guac, your taste buds will be shaking like maracas after indulging in these unreal dishes.

Pair these with a glass (or jug) of Margarita and you're on to a winner, my friend.

Party, party!

1. Riot

This new dive bar by the Quays is one of my new fave places to go for drinks in the city.

It's retro, quirky and cool and has a deadly atmosphere from the moment you step in the door and past the neon lights.

Last week while drinking a little too many cocktails for a Monday, I ordered a plate of nachos, for some soakage, of course. To my surprise these nachos were unbelievably good. In fact, they were some of the best I've had in a long, long time.

Their baked nacho crips are super crunchy and their seasoning is to die for.

Obsessed.

A post shared by LAOISE (@laoisemusic) on Jan 6, 2018 at 11:41am PST

2. Taco Taco

This contemporary Mexican restaurant serves up a huge nacho dish that's ideal for sharing. You can choose between pork, beef, chicken or dahl, the pork being my personal fave.

So full of flavour, this dish is a dream come true.

A post shared by Taco Taco at East Side Tavern (@tacotacodublin) on Apr 25, 2018 at 4:07am PDT

3. 777

I f*cking adore 777.

It's got that real Mexican vibe to it and the food is bloody delish.

Their nachos bring a tear to my eye.

4. Acapulco

With colourful wooden chairs, starry lights hanging from the ceiling and whopper tunes, it's easy to see why Acapulco has a place in my heart.

This dish has the colours of the Mexican laid across it in the beautiful forms of guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

Nacho heaven.

5. Xico

If you're ever hitting Xico for a boozy night, try get there a little earlier and try out their food. They have a delish menu and it's ideal for a sit down and catch up with your mates while you all chug a few bottles of Desperados.

The nachos are beyond fab.

A post shared by Xico (@xicodublin) on Oct 18, 2016 at 9:55am PDT

6. Cactus Jacks

Nachos and cocktails, sure what else could you ever want?

A post shared by lomcnamee10 (@lomcnamee10) on May 1, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

7. Dillingers

Dillingers serve up an incredible Surf'N'Turf nacho dish. It full to the brim with chilli, crab claws and all the rest of the magical ingredients that make up a whopper nacho dish.

YUM.

A post shared by Dillinger's (@dillingersdublin) on Feb 8, 2018 at 4:59am PST

Header Image: @Dillingers @oscar_x_irlanda

