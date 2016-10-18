Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin
Is there anything better than a plate of nachos though?
Ay Ay Ayyy!
Nachos are a work of the gods to be honest.
They're full of flavour and a deadly dish to share with a group of friends. With a kick from the chilli and a tang from the guac, your taste buds will be shaking like maracas after indulging in these unreal dishes.
Pair these with a glass (or jug) of Margarita and you're on to a winner, my friend.
Party, party!
1. Riot
This new dive bar by the Quays is one of my new fave places to go for drinks in the city.
It's retro, quirky and cool and has a deadly atmosphere from the moment you step in the door and past the neon lights.
Last week while drinking a little too many cocktails for a Monday, I ordered a plate of nachos, for some soakage, of course. To my surprise these nachos were unbelievably good. In fact, they were some of the best I've had in a long, long time.
Their baked nacho crips are super crunchy and their seasoning is to die for.
Obsessed.
2. Taco Taco
This contemporary Mexican restaurant serves up a huge nacho dish that's ideal for sharing. You can choose between pork, beef, chicken or dahl, the pork being my personal fave.
So full of flavour, this dish is a dream come true.
3. 777
I f*cking adore 777.
It's got that real Mexican vibe to it and the food is bloody delish.
Their nachos bring a tear to my eye.
4. Acapulco
With colourful wooden chairs, starry lights hanging from the ceiling and whopper tunes, it's easy to see why Acapulco has a place in my heart.
This dish has the colours of the Mexican laid across it in the beautiful forms of guacamole, salsa and sour cream.
Nacho heaven.
5. Xico
If you're ever hitting Xico for a boozy night, try get there a little earlier and try out their food. They have a delish menu and it's ideal for a sit down and catch up with your mates while you all chug a few bottles of Desperados.
The nachos are beyond fab.
6. Cactus Jacks
Nachos and cocktails, sure what else could you ever want?
7. Dillingers
Dillingers serve up an incredible Surf'N'Turf nacho dish. It full to the brim with chilli, crab claws and all the rest of the magical ingredients that make up a whopper nacho dish.
YUM.
Header Image: @Dillingers @oscar_x_irlanda
READ MORE: THIS MINI-DOCUMENTARY ABOUT A DUBLIN HARDWARE SHOP IS HEARTBREAKINGLY SWEET
Comments