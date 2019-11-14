12 insanely fun and alternative Christmas party ideas in Dublin

Listen, planning a Christmas party is an opportunity to get creative.

Although there are plenty of bars and restaurants offering amazing deals for your Christmas evening out, there are a few things you can do to spice things up this year.

Here are some insanely fun and alternative ways to celebrate Christmas with your colleagues and/or mates this festive season.

Escape Boats

You've heard of escape rooms. Now, get ready for escape boats!

Located at Grand Canal Dock, players are locked in a smoky engine room and have 60 minutes to find clues and crack codes in order to get out on time.

You'll have to work as a team to piece together all of the evidence to work out your escape. And honestly, it always ends up being such a laugh.

But, if an actual boat isn't what you're in the market for, then you'll be happy to know that Dublin is also home to a few other unreal escape room experiences.

Escape Dublin on Aungier Street is a great spot to do it.

Drag Bingo

Honestly, I've never laughed as much as I have while at Drag Bingo.

Sunday Bingo at The George is just epic. Hosted by Shirley Temple Bar, it has been going for 20 years now. There's weekly prizes as well as spot prizes and of course, unreal drag.

There's also Cabaret Bingo in the Red Cow Inn. Hosted by two of Dublin's funniest queens, Carrie Deway and Dame Stuffy, it also takes place every Sunday. From 6pm onwards, expect laughs, some cold hard cash with a weekly rollover jackpot.

Murder mystery

If you've ever done a murder mystery before, you'll know it's some of the best craic to be had with your work pals.

With professional actors, it's a super immersive experience. They'll even write your team into the script before you take part, so it's truly tailored to your party.

Organised by Creative Events, you'll have to live your best detective life and suss out who in the room is the culprit.

To find out more and to book, head here.

Fencing, climbing and trampolining

Trinity Sport has just added Christmas parties to their programme and they look like serious fun.

Their list of activities available includes fencing sessions, climbing, trampolining, hip hop dancing, 5-a-side soccer, wellness classes and fitness challenges.

Prices start at €80 and include entry to the facilities, equipment and experienced instructors. They'll even tailor the experience to suit your party.

Digital Treasure Hunt

Much like an escape room, you and your pals will have to work together to find clues and piece together evidence to beat the other teams.

And what's unreal about this one is that it takes place as you do a pub crawl.

The interactive game will bring you through the city's streets and into bars to find clues and solve puzzles.

To find out more, check it out at Dynamic Events.

BYOB Bowling

Instead of simply going for drinks, it's always fun to do an activity as well. And BYOB Bowling is such a fun way to incorporate the two.

You pay in at the door, bring a few drinkies with you and enjoy a couple of games of bowling with your pals.

There are loads of spots around Dublin to do this. Leisureplex does it for €10 per head, and with locations in Blanchardstown, Coolock, Stillorgan, Charlestown and Tallaght, you're likely to find one near you.

Irish Dance Party

Do any of you remember that HORRIFIC television event when the cast of Geordie Shore came to 'get on it' in Dublin?

Well, when they were here, they took some Irish dancing lessons with Irish Dance Party.

Held in The Celt pub on Talbot Street, Christmas party groups can enjoy a bit of grub and a pint before transforming into Michael Flatley for the evening.

A comedy night

The Laughter Lounge still has some dates available for Christmas party bookings.

They have a wide range of deals, from tickets only to three-course meal packages. So there's something to suit every kind of Christmas party/festive night out.

Their 'Full Night With Premium Platter' package even includes free beer or wine before 7pm. Now, that's a decent deal.

Christmas casino party

Hosted by Rocket Events, this is no regular casino night.

While they'll have all the tables you'd expect (Roulette, Poker, etc.), the party will also be fully staffed by all-singing, all-dancing dealers. There will also be an MC making sure the night is the best craic you'll have this Christmas.

To find out more and to book your spot, click here.

Private festive movie screening

Brooks Hotel on Drury Street is hosting some fabulous private screenings of some of our festive favourites that make for the ultimate Christmas day/evening out with your mates.

The hotel has various different packages where you and your pals can have a screen to yourself and enjoy one of your favourite Christmas movies: Miracle On 34th Street, Elf, Home Alone and The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

Drum 4 Fun

Transform your work team and/or friend group into a Brazilian Samba drumming band at this gas event.

Put together by Creative Events, the hosts use all sorts of drums and percussion instruments– from big bass drums to bodhrans to small samba bells.

The grand finale will see your group perform a final number together.

The Big Picture

Fancy getting artsy with your mates?

The big picture is a gas activity and bonding experience for you and your mates or office pals.

Basically, you'll be assisted by a professional artist who will help you work together to paint your own section of a large masterpiece.

In the end, everyone's creations are put together and boom, you have a stunning masterpiece.

You can find out more here.