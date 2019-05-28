Learning To Drive? Here Are The Best Dublin Spots To Practice

Learning to drive can be a bit of a ‘mare. Add to that driving in a city and even the thought is enough to put someone off forever.

As someone who learnt how to drive outside the capital, I can only feel for those learner drivers out there trying to put their feet to the pedals. God love yous!

In an attempt to try ease the difficulty you’re already up against, we decided to compile a list of quiet roads and spots for those brave enough to venture out onto hectic Dublin roads.

Baldoyle Industrial Estate

Favoured by many new drivers, hopefully the good driving karma will rub off on you and you’ll be driving in no time!

Northwood carpark

IKEA carpark

Having regularly collected a friend who used to work in IKEA, this car park clears right out in the evening and leaves nice space if you want to practice parking.

Phoenix park

With a decent lane accompanying the road, if you have a wobbler and urgently need to stop and gather your nerves, the Phoeno is the grand spot!

Finglas industrial estate

Another quiet area for those wishing to brush up on their motoring skills.

Farmleigh carpark

This carpark in Castleknock is great for ridding yourself of those driving jitters.

Bluebell industrial estate

Another car park found at 12 John F Kennedy Drive in Bluebell holds the space required by a learner driver.

Ratra House, Phoenix park

The carpark of Ratra House has a curve for practising the dreaded reverse around the corner.

Practice makes perfect however!

DCU complex

DCU has a quiet enough campus with multiple roundabouts and a spacious carpark at the back of the Nubar entrance.

Sandyford industrial complex

Perfect for doing loops, stops and starts on each side in the car parks.

With the aid of these tracks and locations, you’ll be en route to passing your test in no time .

Got a favourite driving route or spot? Let us know.