5 Dublin markets to check out in May

Anyone for a mosey around a market?

While we're happy to freeze our tits off at a market no matter what time of year, it's nice that the sun is (sort of) breaking through the clouds a bit more these days, making the lugging of a huge winter coat around unnecessary more often than not.

All we want to do when the weather is like this is sip on an iced coffee while obnoxiously shaking the ice aggressively around the cup, as well as have a mosey around some stalls, maybe picking up a knick knack, or two, along the way.

If you're a bit like us in that sense, then these are the May markets you will want check out in Dublin this month.

1. Libertine Market Crawl

Location: The Liberties

You've heard of a pub crawl, but have you ever been on a market crawl? For those of you who love nothing more than a little potter around, collecting knick knacks, the Libertine Market Crawl may just be the thing to keep you going of a Sunday.

Between 12pm and 5pm you can crawl between four iconic Dublin 8 pubs, including Thomas House, Dudleys, Lucky's and Arthurs Blues & Jazz, and find a variety of unique stalls, drink specials, and music at each location.

Check out the Libertine Market Crawl on Sunday May 7th.

2. Tymon Market

Location: Tallaght

Relaunching on May 6th, and taking place every Saturday thereafter, is Tymon Market, based in Tallaght.

The market will have a range of food and craft vendors, up to thirty, as well as live entertainment.

The Tymon Market will take place between 11am and 4pm every Saturday throughout the summer season.

3. We Love Markets

Location: The Liberties

We Love Markets are back again for take part in Culture D8 with Dublin 8, taking place over the weekend of the 13th and 14th May.

They will be setting up on Saturday May 13th, hosting up to 50 eclectic stalls, showcasing a mixture of local design and locally made artisan food, homemade crafts, clothes, furniture, bric-a-brac, vintage wares, artisan goods and plenty of hidden gems.

4. Herbert Park Market

Location: Herbert Park

The Herbert Park Market is on weekly on a Sunday, operating between 10am and 4pm in Dublin 4.

Run by Spillane Markets, they host vendors serving hot food, fresh food, coffee, and crafts, all against the backdrop of one of Dublin's most popular parks.

5. Temple Bar Food Market

Location: Temple Bar

In Dublin's most popular tourist quarter, Temple Bar, there is a weekly market on Saturdays where you can have a bit of a mooch, and maybe pick up a little something to brighten your day.

The market is split into three locations; there's food at Meeting House Square, Cow's Lane is full of crafts, and you'll find a ton of books at Barnado Square. Definitely worth checking out any Saturday you're wandering around the city centre; the food market runs from 10am to 4pm, while the crafts market and books market run from 10:30am to 5pm.

Header images via Instagram/lovetemplebar & /we_love_markets

