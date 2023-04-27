The 20 most popular visitor attractions in Ireland in 2022

Some inspiration just ahead of staycay szn.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) have announced their top visitor attractions from 2022. OPW saw over 15 million visitors travel through their premises in 2022, an increase of 2.3m million from 2021.

According to their website "the OPW manages and maintains the most important of Ireland’s historic buildings and heritage". They look after 780 heritage sites in Ireland, 70 of which have visitor services.

They created two lists of attractions - ones that were free to enter, and ones that weren't. So if you're looking for some of Ireland's top locations to visit this summer, why not check out the most popular places from last year.

OPW's Most Popular Paid Visitor Attractions

10. Charles Fort

9. Clonmacnoise

8. Brú na Boinne

7. Trim Castle

6. Dún Aonghsa

5. John F Kennedy Arboretum

4. Kilmainham Gaol

3. Rock of Cashel

2. Dublin Castle

1. Kilkenny Castle

OPW's Most Popular Free Visitor Attractions

10. Iveagh Gardens

9. Emo Court

8. National Botanic Gardens

7. Oldbridge Estate

6. Irish National War Memorial Gardens

5. Doneraile Park

4. Castletown House & Parklands

3. Kilkenny Castle

2. Phoenix Park Visitor Centre

1. Stephen's Green

Header image via Shutterstock

