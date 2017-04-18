Food and Drink Reviews Best Of Dublin

Munchin Dublin: King Sitric Serves Lobster Tasty Enough To Make You Cry

If you're a seafood fanatic, this needs to be on your Dublin foodie bucket list

My Mam always said the best place to eat seafood is by the sea and she's not wrong.

Even before you step into a seaside restaurant you smell that fresh, salty air, so know you're food hasn't travelled far to be on your plate. Food is not just about flavour or presentation, it's all about experience.

My parents took a trip to lovely Howth this summer and booked themselves into King Sitric. Living on the south side, it's a rare occasion that I'd make the trip over to that side of Dublin, but when they invited me and my siblings to join them for dinner, it was an offer I couldn't resist.

Overlooking the stunning Irish Sea, this upscale restaurant with fancy rooms is a 9-minute walk from Howth Lighthouse, a 10-minute walk from the train station and 2km from Howth Castle.

I met my parents in their vibrant blue, sea-themed room that overlooked the ocean, it almost felt like we were inside a ship. With seashells, ship rope, coral painted pillows and pictures of Howth, it was interior goals.

The 8 guest rooms are named after Lighthouses - Rockabill, Baily, Kish, Fastnet.

The room was lush, I was jealous I hadn't booked myself in as well.

From there it was only a few seconds to the top floor of the glamorous restaurant.

Whenever I think of a good spot for an occasion meal in Dublin my mind automatically goes to the usual, well-known spots that can be quite difficult to get a booking for. Thing is, in Dublin there are some incredible spots outside of the city centre - this is one of them.

The picturesque harbour-side venue specialises in serving delicious fresh fish and lobster caught at the nearby pier. The menu changes seasonally and there's a large wine list to match.

Inside, the restaurant carries the same vibe as the rooms, very sea-themed but less of the vibrant blue colours and more of a classic feel. It's ideal for intimate dining, there are lovely tables by the window or booths for whatever mood you're feeling. The whole place was dimly lit with pretty candles placed on each table - not the ideal lighting for an Instagram but very glam and sophisticated.

I opted for the set menu, three courses for €40 - ideal.

I began with melt-in-the-mouth scallops that left me almost drooling on my plate they were so tender.

There was no way I was coming the whole way out to Howth without trying the lobster so I knew what I was having before I even arrived.

The restaurant serves a wide range of sauces for the lobster to be cooked in, which I adore. My family went for a whiskey sauce while I opted for the good-ol' white wine and butter sauce. There's no better way to taste the juiciness of the meat than to keep the sauce plain and simple, and for me the flavour in the meat is what I look for in the lobster because it's like nothing else.

To my delight, the lobster was everything I had hoped for. Light, sweet, fresh and flavoursome, I honestly had to take a minute after my first bite to appreciate how blessed I felt on that occasion.

The lobster was the perfect size, often the smaller ones can have more flavour and it is super filling so you don't need much. It came with a side of steamed vegetables and potatoes, which I didn't even need because I was entirely satisfied with my lobster filled plate.

That was a meal worth clapping for, There wasn't an ounce of meat left on the bright red shell.

Dessert consisted of a very chocolatey brownie and ice cream.

It was a little too heavy for me so I think it was the weakest course on the menu but the few nibbles I did have were fab.

All in all, this was probably one of my favourite meals over the last while. It was the perfect venue for an occasion meal with my family and it will be one I won't forget.

I'll be dreaming of that lobster for years to come.

The service was top notch, the waiter was always on hand to recommend his favourite thing on the menu and top up our glass and for what we got, it was good value.

After a few glasses of wine, my parents were able to walk straight to their room.

Where else could you do that?

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

