د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

My Favourite Places To Escape The Rain In Dublin City Centre

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

I don’t think the weather is to be the best for the rest of the week lads. So it’s good to have a plan in place.

Just because Mother Nature is deciding to treat us less favourably this week doesn’t mean all your plans have to be cancelled. You should still get out and do things even when the weather is crappy.

When I’m kicking it about town and need shelter from the rain, these are my favourite places to go.

The IFI

Other than being a fabulous place to go see indie movies, the IFI in Temple Bar also has a lovely little coffee shop and restaurant.

It’s nice just to go in, have a coffee (or a pint) and find out what films they’re showing.

There’s also a film shop and library to browse through.

View this post on Instagram

Happy as Lazzaro

A post shared by Paul Skillen (@pabloskillenzi) on

O’Donghue’s Pub

Located on Merrion Row, O’Donoghue’s has a fireplace where you can get warm and dry off while sipping a lovely pint of the black stuff.

Accents

This is one of my favourite cafes in Dublin in general, and it’s extra cosy if you’re looking to escape the bad weather for a couple of hours.

It’s kitted out with couches for big and small groups, or solo visitors, and they have an array of books, board games and decks of cards to keep you occupied.

Pro-tip: Try the white hot chocolate. It’s divine. You can also get half and half hot chocolates (white chocolate and milk chocolate) which taste really good.

View this post on Instagram

Spending too much time here

A post shared by Angela (@angewuu) on

The Secret Book and Record Store

This literal hidden gem on Wicklow Street is the ideal place to get lost in while it’s bucketing down outside.

With so many second-hand books to browse through, you could easily spend an hour or two here deciding which story you’re going to dive into.

View this post on Instagram

It's a beautiful mess

A post shared by Wee Boon (@needyourwifi) on

Gallery of Photography

Located in Temple Bar, Ireland’s centre for contemporary photography normally has some really cool exhibitions on.

As it’s a not-for-profit organisation, admission is free but donations are encouraged. It’s well worth popping in and having a gander around to see what’s on display.

Street 66

This is my favourite quirky bar in the city.

It’s located on Parliament Street and has a really warm and welcoming atmosphere. The staff are super friendly and it has a nice chill vibe. Plus, there are plenty of board games to keep you and your pals occupied.

Plus, it’s dog-friendly!

View this post on Instagram

Paul Young lets be having you🥰

A post shared by Corina M (@corinamartin1) on

The Hideout

I’m pretty rubbish at pool, but sure look, when it’s raining and I need somewhere to keep dry, I can come here and practice.

Luckily, my friends aren’t great either, so when we come to this spot on South William Street, we are all pretty much on the same level.

View this post on Instagram

da hyde ouh x #fujifilmdl270

A post shared by 🏗 Aoife G 🏗 (@sonic.yute) on

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK