A Night Mayor Has Been Proposed As Part Of The Dublin City Agreement

This would be a fantastic step in the right direction for our nightlife.

The Dublin City Agreement is a set of commitments set out by the newly elected council.

It includes such things as climate, housing, transport and a section titled ‘arts, heritage and sport’.

Under the last heading, they say that “we value the diversity, historic and creative nature of Dublin City and believe that Dublin is full of underutilised cultural resources that could be brought into full use to improve the lives of all Dubliners”.

A Night Mayor has been proposed and “will protect and enhance our night time culture and develop a Dublin Cultural Manifesto”.

This would be welcomed with the closure of places like District 8 and Hangar in recent times.

This all comes down to the efforts of the independent volunteer group, Give Us The Night.