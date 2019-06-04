This North Dublin Café Does A Mean Brunch

The phrase ‘hidden gem’ is thrown around an awful lot these days. But I believe this North Dublin café deserves to be labelled as such because it really taught me not to judge a book by its cover.

Being from Dublin 13, I have to say, there is a severe shortage of places to head for a nice brunch unless you want to go to a big chain cafe or restaurant.

So I was quite surprised by how much I enjoyed my meal at this little family-run café in Donaghmede.

Sima Café on the Grange Road opened up a couple of years ago, and I never really had any intentions of going in. But yesterday, I was having a little day out with my Mam, sister and nephew, and we fancied a bit of grub, so decided to give it a try.

And I have to say, I was pleasantly surprised. I ordered the breakfast club sandwich, which came with everything you would expect: sausages, fried egg, bacon and tomato. Now, it wasn’t the most Instagrammable meal I’ve ever had, but you know what, I kind of appreciate that.