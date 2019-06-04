This North Dublin Café Does A Mean Brunch
The phrase ‘hidden gem’ is thrown around an awful lot these days. But I believe this North Dublin café deserves to be labelled as such because it really taught me not to judge a book by its cover.
Being from Dublin 13, I have to say, there is a severe shortage of places to head for a nice brunch unless you want to go to a big chain cafe or restaurant.
So I was quite surprised by how much I enjoyed my meal at this little family-run café in Donaghmede.
Sima Café on the Grange Road opened up a couple of years ago, and I never really had any intentions of going in. But yesterday, I was having a little day out with my Mam, sister and nephew, and we fancied a bit of grub, so decided to give it a try.
And I have to say, I was pleasantly surprised. I ordered the breakfast club sandwich, which came with everything you would expect: sausages, fried egg, bacon and tomato. Now, it wasn’t the most Instagrammable meal I’ve ever had, but you know what, I kind of appreciate that.
The food tasted good while the service was super friendly and quick. Oh, and the menu was huge. I may not have wanted to post it on social media, but I did want to finish every last nite, which is more important.
They had everything including full Irish breakfasts, crepes, bagels and sandwiches.
But what makes this cafe different, other than the fact that it’s the only one of its kind in the area, is that the walls are decorated with pieces from local artists that can be purchased there and then.
I have to say, I am pure delighted that there is somewhere close to me that I can head for brunch on the weekend without having to trek too far.
It’s nice to see a little independent establishment doing a stellar job in my local area. Hon the parish!