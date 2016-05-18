Food and Drink Dublin Best Of

Not Feeling A Big Feed? Here Are 7 Great Places In Dublin For Picky Little Light Bites

Because sometimes you don't want a massive dinner

Wings

You know the vibe – you're not STARVING but you're kind of in the mood for a little something. When you're sharing a bottle of wine with your pal in a bar, you always want the option to order a small plate or two if you get peckish.

Nothing fancy, just something delish to pick at while you enjoy a few drinks. So here are eight deadly spots around the city where you can find some extremely tasty bar bites...

1. Bow Lane

Part bar, part restaurant – Bow Lane has all you could ever want in terms of little bits to pick at. Order the potato skins with sticky barbecue duck, melted coolea cheese & scallion mayo. They're beyond amazing!

2. Pygmalion

The kinda place where you pop along for one around 1pm on a Saturday, and realise you're still there at 2am bopping away on the dancefloor.

They've got a deadly menu of bits and bobs, to give you plenty of energy for the sesh. Their Cayenne spiced chicken wings are just bloody brilliant.

13217618 1137888216254528 5159520691961509131 O

3. Izakaya

You know what's great? Tapas. But you know what's even better than tapas? JAPAS.

Yes my friends, Japanese tapas. Heaps to choose from Izakaya whether you're upstairs or downstairs. Get a load of this salmon tartar on a crispy homemade wonton crisp!

13076709 1060381190706200 8302381989156136981 N

4. Fade Street Social

Come for the cocktails, stay for the grub.

Try to grab a seat at the bar so you can watch the chefs in action.

13254559 1016483138442599 2271498929451392446 N

5. The Hole In The Wall

The perfect way to unwind after a long walk in the Phoenix Park.

Grab a few pints and some of their amazing snacks on the bar menu. Their tempura prawns with saffron mayo are always a winner here!

13226940 10153601346295950 3052388537133212351 N

6. Drury Buildings

The possibilities here are endless: Focaccia with dips, prosciutto and parmesan croquettes, crostini with kale pesto, calamari, mozzarella with rainbow tomatoes, pulled ham hock, crab with sourdough. Jaysus, we're feeling very hungry all of a sudden...

12313818 1709572572596161 5600746727931752150 N

7. Farrier & Draper

Farrier & Draper descended upon Dublin food scene over the summer... and if you haven't tried it yet, you're nuts.

Their starters all come in two sizes with the option of the larger one to share. Get their mussels and clams done in a stunning garlic sauce with pecorino cheese – you'll be eating the sauce with a spoon by the end!

READ NEXT: This Deliciously Filthy Dublin Toastie Is The Only Antidote To The Rainy Weather

eating out picking

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Not Feeling A Big Feed? Here Are 7 Great Places In Dublin For Picky Little Light Bites
Not Feeling A Big Feed? Here Are 7 Great Places In Dublin For Picky Little Light Bites
This Deliciously Filthy Dublin Toastie Is The Only Antidote To The Rainy Weather
This Deliciously Filthy Dublin Toastie Is The Only Antidote To The Rainy Weather
Berlin Bar Has Released A New Menu For Eating With Your Hands
Berlin Bar Has Released A New Menu For Eating With Your Hands
Seven DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin This Friday Evening
Seven DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin This Friday Evening
Bujo Is Giving Out Free Breakfasts Tomorrow Morning
Bujo Is Giving Out Free Breakfasts Tomorrow Morning
This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
One Of Dublin 8's Favourite Restaurants Is Closing For Two Weeks
One Of Dublin 8's Favourite Restaurants Is Closing For Two Weeks
Lovin DubIiners: Spent A Day In A Famous Dublin Café And Here's What I Learned
Lovin DubIiners: Spent A Day In A Famous Dublin Café And Here's What I Learned
The Seven Most Epic Sandwiches In Dublin Right Now
The Seven Most Epic Sandwiches In Dublin Right Now
Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week
Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week
The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018
The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018
Lucky Tortoise Is Hosting A Summer Party And We Are Going To Eat ALL The Dumplings
Lucky Tortoise Is Hosting A Summer Party And We Are Going To Eat ALL The Dumplings
The Irish Aviation Authority Advises That 11 RAF Jets Will Fly Over Dublin Tonight
News

The Irish Aviation Authority Advises That 11 RAF Jets Will Fly Over Dublin Tonight
This Deliciously Filthy Dublin Toastie Is The Only Antidote To The Rainy Weather
Food and Drink

This Deliciously Filthy Dublin Toastie Is The Only Antidote To The Rainy Weather
Tourists' Biggest Complaint About Dublin Has Been Revealed And No One Is Surprised
News

Tourists' Biggest Complaint About Dublin Has Been Revealed And No One Is Surprised
Berlin Bar Has Released A New Menu For Eating With Your Hands
Food and Drink

Berlin Bar Has Released A New Menu For Eating With Your Hands

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Dublin

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
News

PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Entertainment

The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group