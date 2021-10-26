Off for mid-term in Dublin this weekend? Here's a list of things to do

We have to take our hats off to the teachers.

If all those months of homeschooling taught us anything, it's that keeping a classroom in check is not an easy job, and this midterm break is well deserved! If you find yourself in Dublin looking for something to do this week, we've got you covered with everything from active hikes to chilled out coffee mornings. Treat yo self.

Head for a walk up to the Scalp in Shankill

If you're looking for a Dublin walk you might not have done before, take yourself on the DART out to Shankill for this 12.2 kilometre loop trail with panoramic views of Killiney Bay, the Sugarloaf and the Dublin Mountains. You'll also discover the Scalp (a glacial outflow formed at the end of the last Ice Age) and the former Ballycorus Lead Mine site. Find out more HERE.

Take a trip to IMMA

Make the most of your time off by enjoying one of the amazing exhibitions currently on display at the Irish Museum of Modern Art. At the moment, you can catch the Queer Embodiment exhibition which reflects on the series of legislative changes Ireland has experienced since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 1993.

Go out for a quiet coffee

There are so many to choose from, but a few of our fave spots for a midweek flattie include.

Or wherever your own favourite haunt may be! This is your week after all.

Get your nails done

Go wild. Get a cheeky bitta nail art. Relax while your nail tech works magic on your cuticles. Spend the rest of the day tapping surfaces with your new talons and taking cheeky snaps for Insta. It's the ultimate act of self love.

Catch breakfast at Benedicts Egg Shop

This gorge shop in George's Street Arcade have spent the last few months slinging out the tastiest breakfast sambos, and they're closing on the 31st! If you haven't tried them yet, definitely seize the opportunity during your week off.

See Once Before I Go at The Gate

Everyone's been talking about this play which explores the fragile yet resilient bonds of Irish queer lives across four decades in Dublin, London and Paris. It's running til this Saturday, and you can get yourself a ticket HERE.

Go for a bookshop rummage

Pick yourself up a novel to sink your teeth into as we settle into winter, and take your time choosing. Have a look at our list of great Dublin bookshops HERE.

See the Wonderlights at Malahide Castle

Enjoy this enchanting night walk experience with friends, a date or in your own company, either way it's a night to remember! Read more about it HERE.

Header image via Instagram/gatetheatre_dublin

