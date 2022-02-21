Off for mid-term in Dublin this weekend? Here's a list of things to do

We have to take our hats off to the teachers.

If all those months of homeschooling taught us anything, it's that keeping a classroom in check is not an easy job, and this mid-term break is well deserved! If you find yourself in Dublin looking for something to do this week, we've got you covered with everything from active hikes to chilled out coffee mornings. Treat yo self.

Head for a walk up to the Scalp in Shankill

If you're looking for a Dublin walk you might not have done before, take yourself on the DART out to Shankill for this 12.2 kilometre loop trail with panoramic views of Killiney Bay, the Sugarloaf and the Dublin Mountains. You'll also discover the Scalp (a glacial outflow formed at the end of the last Ice Age) and the former Ballycorus Lead Mine site. Find out more HERE.

Take a trip to IMMA

Make the most of your time off by enjoying one of the amazing exhibitions currently on display at the Irish Museum of Modern Art. At the moment you can catch Dreamsphere, an immersive multi-sensorial installation in IMMA's courtyard, created by artist in residence Aoife Dunne.

Go out for a quiet coffee

There are so many to choose from, but a few of our fave spots for a midweek flattie include.

Or wherever your own favourite haunt may be! This is your week after all.

Get your nails done

Go wild. Get a cheeky bitta nail art. Relax while your nail tech works magic on your cuticles. Spend the rest of the day tapping surfaces with your new talons and taking cheeky snaps for Insta. It's the ultimate act of self love.

Sketch and Stroll with Broader Minds

This one actually takes place on the weekend so anyone can join in - Sketch and Stroll with Broader Minds and David Rooney Art consists of a walk along the Royal Canal, a stop off to enjoy a bit of sketching with artist David Rooney, followed by a delicious Italian meal at Wallace Asti. Book yourself a a spot via the Broader Minds' Instagram.

End Game at The Gate

Serious buzz around this revival of a Beckett classic with Broadway director Danya Taymor at the helm and a star-studded cast featuring Robert Sheehan and Frankie Boyle. An apocalyptic, darkly funny tale with elements of family drama to it too - very apt given the two years we've just had. Get tickets HERE.

Go for a bookshop rummage

Pick yourself up a novel to sink your teeth into, and take your time choosing - there's nothing like a good rummage through a bookshop when you've got time to spare. We sadly lost our beloved Chapters, one of Dublin's most iconic bookshops last month, so let's hold on tight to the ones we still have.

How will you be spending your mid-term? Let us know if we missed out your go-to way to unwind!

Header image via activeme.ie

