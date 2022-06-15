Our top 5 things to catch at Taste of Dublin this weekend

The foodie event of the year is almost upon us, and this year will see Taste of Dublin restored to all its pre-pandemic glory.

We're talking cocktail bars, we're talking live entertainment, we're talking a Taste Disco Social, people. As well as, of course, more food stalls and cooking demonstrations than you can shake a stick at.

If you're heading along this year and are looking for a bit of inspiration for what to see, do, and most importantly eat, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up our top 5 things to catch at this year's Taste from mussels to masala.

The Salt Project

The Salt Project offers an informal and relaxed dining experience, with a street food menu showcasing the creme de la creme of Irish ingredients including fruit and veg from their own farm. They're guided by an ethos of sustainability and strive for zero waste when creating their dishes. We've got our eye on their Ballinrostig organic cheese & burnt salt project leek croquettes, served with fresh truffle mayo and garden herbs and priced at €6.

Image via Instagram/thesaltproject.ie

Julia’s Lobster Truck

One for all the shuckers and shakers out there. Julia's Lobster Truck is pulling up at the Iveagh Gardens and bringing with it the best seafood the West of Ireland has to offer, from mussels to oysters, alive alive o'. Julia's Lobster Truck pride themselves on preparing the freshest of catches from the Burren coast in a simple and honest way, letting the "flavour of the sea shine through". We recommend the Lobster Bisque with dill oil and cream, priced at €6.

Image via Instagram/juliaslobstertruck

Hakkahan

This foodie gem sits pride of place in Stoneybatter, and now they're bringing their small but perfectly formed Chinese menu to Taste of Dublin. All Hakkahan's dishes incorporate locally sourced produce, with organic veg from Green Grocer At Home, meat from FX Buckley and seafood from Sustainable Seafood Ireland. We're eyeing up their "icon dish" - roast Silverhill duck with duck gravy and steamed jasmine rice, priced at €10. Immense.

Image via Instagram/hakkahan_dublin

Dosa D0sa

Dosa Dosa have made serious waves in the Dublin food truck scene over the last couple of years, and are now bringing the taste of South India to the Iveagh Gardens. Dosa Dosa was born just before the pandemic, after owner Karthik saw a gap in the Irish market for authentic South Indian Dosa. The food truck travelled all over Dublin, building up a name and loyal following for itself before settling at its permanent home on Lower Grand Canal Street. Their famous famous crispy Dosa made from fermented batter of rice and lentils, filled with deliciousness and served with chutney and sambar. We recommend the Gunpowder Masala Dosa - filled with potato masala and sprinkled with a spicy gunpowder seasoning, priced at €6.

Image via Instagram/dosadosadublin

Taste of Disco

Drinking, dancing and merriment are back at Taste in the form of Taste of Disco, brought to you by the Disco Social crew roll. Expect big tunes, live performances and a few surprises when they take over the private hospitality tent on Sunday at 2pm and 8pm. Brunch includes a cocktail and a dish from Bites by Kwanghi.

Image via tasteofdublin.ie

Taste of Dublin kicks off in the Iveagh Gardens this Thursday, 16th June. Tickets and more info are available HERE.

Header image via Instagram/tasteofdublin

