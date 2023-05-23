10 sunny spots for an outdoor lunch in Dublin

Move fast, this weather won't be around forever.

As Ireland revels in its mini-heatwave and we continue to hear stories about it being hotter here than Malaga, Benidorm and everywhere in between, you might be wondering where to head this weekend for a cute lunch al fresco.

Well don't worry sun worshipper, we're here to help. Here's a small list of spots in Dublin with great outdoor areas.

The Cake Café

Pleasants Place

This hidden gem off Camden Street is a great central spot for coffee and cake, or a tasty brunch. Their courtyard is not only trés Instagrammable, it's the perfect sun-trap on a nice day!

The Back Page

Phibsboro

Phibsboro’s Back Page has a cracker of an outdoor area for pizza, pints, and pasty lads lathering themselves up with factor 50.

Minetta Deli

Sutton

In the mood for spicy nachos by the sea? Sure who isn’t. Minetta Deli’s outdoor terrace is a great spot for Aperol and outdoor lunch in the sun.

Gaillot et Grey

Clanbrassil Street

Gaillot et Grey’s little outdoor oasis in the middle of Dublin 8 will have you saying Oo la la. Or a less cliche phrase for those who remember their Leaving Cert French. Pop in if you’re in the city for coffee, pizza, and tasty rustic French bread.

Daddy's

Rialto

A Dublin 8 gem, everyone loves a weekend lunch at Daddy's. Set up camp at one of their outdoor tables for an afternoon of speciality coffee and top-quality dog watching.

(Image via Instagram/daddysdub)

The Woollen Mills

Ormond Quay

The Woollen Mills is a go-to destination for an outdoor lunch, but hey if it's not broke and all that. A great spot for brunch and a spot of people watching right by the Ha'Penny.

Hartleys

Dún Laoghaire

Sit back and enjoy views of Dún Laoghaire harbour and maybe even a cheeky cocktail on Hartley’s iconic sea view terrace. You really could be anywhere, gals.

Farmer Brown's

Bath Avenue

Farmer Brown's OG Bath Avenue home is a great spot for an outdoor lunch in the sun. Come for the brunch specials, stay for an aul glass of vino in the heart of the leafy D4 'burbs. Also check out their locations in Rathmines, Clonskeagh and Kilternan.

Hanks

Glasthule

A dog friendly neighbourhood coffee serving up toasties by day and pizza by night, with plenty of shade (needed at the moment) and space to catch up with pals.

Happy Out

Bull Island

If you're thinking of enjoying a sunny stroll along Bull Island this weekend, a visit to Happy Out can be the icing on the cake with speciality coffee, delicious toasties and beautiful seaside views.

So there you go! Grab your panama hat, your umbrella, your duvet coat and factor 50. The weather app is looking good for now but to be fair, this is Ireland - no harm in being prepared for every eventuality.

Lead Image via Instagram/The Back Page/The Woollen Mills

