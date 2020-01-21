PICS: 12 of Dublin's most impressive cups of coffee

There can never be too many cafes in my opinion – the more, the merrier.

That being said, it can be hard for places to set themselves apart. What makes one place different from the next spot down the road? Coffee art is one sure-fire way to up your coffee game.

A nifty skill to tuck under your belt, all it takes is a creative mind, a delicate touch and of course a little know-how. Far too advanced for a layman such as myself though.

Living in a city like Dublin, you’re bound to happen upon some fairly impressive brews, and I’ve rounded up some of the coolest below.

Kudos to the baristas is all I can say.

This place deserves a whole article in and of itself - their latte art is mind-blowingly good.

Another one on the list that deserves its own article, Giuseppe is an Italian barista based in Dublin. And his coffee art skills are up there with the best of them.

I'm impressed, are you impressed?