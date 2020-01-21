Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

PICS: 12 of Dublin's most impressive cups of coffee

By Sarah Finnan

January 21, 2020 at 9:27am

Share:

There can never be too many cafes in my opinion – the more, the merrier.

That being said, it can be hard for places to set themselves apart. What makes one place different from the next spot down the road? Coffee art is one sure-fire way to up your coffee game.

A nifty skill to tuck under your belt, all it takes is a creative mind, a delicate touch and of course a little know-how. Far too advanced for a layman such as myself though.

Living in a city like Dublin, you’re bound to happen upon some fairly impressive brews, and I’ve rounded up some of the coolest below.

Kudos to the baristas is all I can say.

Not coffee, technically speaking, but yes to sunshine on a cloudy day.

No ugly ducklings in sight.

What a good boy.

Hippity hop.

This place deserves a whole article in and of itself - their latte art is mind-blowingly good.

Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

View this post on Instagram

Dublin❤️

A post shared by Beanhive Coffee (@beanhivecoffee) on

Exhibit C:

View this post on Instagram

Classic👍❤️

A post shared by Beanhive Coffee (@beanhivecoffee) on

Exhibit D:

Another one on the list that deserves its own article, Giuseppe is an Italian barista based in Dublin. And his coffee art skills are up there with the best of them.

View this post on Instagram

Christmas time in Dublin... ⛄️ ☕️ 🎄

A post shared by Giuseppe (@giuseppecoffeemaker) on

View this post on Instagram

Would you? ☕️

A post shared by Giuseppe (@giuseppecoffeemaker) on

View this post on Instagram

🐻 ☕️

A post shared by Giuseppe (@giuseppecoffeemaker) on

View this post on Instagram

👀🗣☕️

A post shared by Giuseppe (@giuseppecoffeemaker) on

I'm impressed, are you impressed?

READ NEXT: Learning the saxophone in just 10 weeks… This was day one

Share:

Latest articles

A huge homeware exhibition is coming to Dublin in March

Celebrate Year of the Rat with cocktails at The Little Pig speakeasy

Learning the saxophone in just 10 weeks... This was day one

Token arcade lifting 'over 18s only' rule for child friendly day this Sunday

You may also love

The 10 best things to do in Dublin with kids

Seven Dublin street artists you need to be following

Five great restaurants to get a healthy dinner in Dublin

Nine spots to get an indulgent hot chocolate in Dublin this winter

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy