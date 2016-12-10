It's National Prosecco Day - Here's Seven Sexy Prosecco Cocktails You Need To Try

Best Of

Prosecco is the juice of the gods and we are obsessed. It's the perfect drink to sip on casually or formally and it's bloody delish and there's no better time to do it than on National Prosecco Day!

Here are some of the best prosecco-based cocktails in Dublin city.

Time to do a little prosecco bar crawl!

1. Violet Beauregarde - Coppinger Row

Blueberry Infused Vodka with Lemoncello and Prosecco - yum!

2. Pimp Your Prosecco -Zizzi

Add a little flavour to your glass of bubbly.

You can choose between passion fruit, raspberry and mint or blackberry and lemon. The passion fruit is to die for.

A post shared by Stephanie Mone (@stephmone) on

3. Breakaway - Lemon & Duke

Olmecca Tequila, Velvet Falernum, Passion Fruit Syrup, Lemon Juice and Prosecco, of course!

This fruity beauty must be tried.

4. PRETTY IN PINK - Zozimus

This beauty is made from vodka, lemon, berry cordial and prosecco.

It's sweet, sour and proper lush.

Screen Shot 2018 03 25 At 16 16 37

5. The Suffragette - Bow Lane

This cocktail is super light and refreshing.

Its made from Pisco, rhubarb liqueur, berries, lemon, egg whites and lovely Prosecco.

What a treat!

Screen Shot 2018 03 25 At 16 19 27

6. Mountain Orchard - Vintage Cocktail Club

Glendalough Premium Poitin, Lychee Liqueur, fresh citrus, gomme syrup, Celery Bitters, egg whites, with a Prosecco top.

Bloody brill.

Screen Shot 2018 03 25 At 16 24 43

7. Floral Bon Bon - Candlelight

Glendalough gin, creme de mure, rosemary tincture, lemon juice, Astoria corder prosecco toped with a lavender and rose meringue foam. The cocktails here blow me away every single time.

Obsessed.

Time to tick every single one of these off the bucket list!

