Seven Delectable Dishes To Cheer You Up This Blue Monday

It's said to be the grimmest day of the year - Blue Monday.

I don't know about you but I'm definitely feeling it. If there's one sure way to add some happiness into your life, it's food.

Here's seven delectable dishes to entice you:

1. Pancakes - Alma

Alma opened its doors last week and there's been nothing but great reviews so far. They serve breakfast, lunch and brunch with an Argentinian twist.

Their buttermilk pancakes look unreal.

Buttermilk pancakes with our homemade dulce de leche, brandy orange mascarpone and vanilla poached pears topped with orange zest and candied nuts.

YUM.

2. Arancini - Grano

Another new opening (kind of). They opened early last month and specialise in artisan Italian food.

I only discovered Arancini this year and it's become my absolute fave - carby balls of cosiness and cheese.

3. Boneless Wings - Wing It

The brand new Wing It on George's Street opened last week and we got an exclusive peek.

It's a fab trendy venue that I predict will become a hot spot for date night.

If you are on a date, wings can be pretty... messy. Try their boneless wings to avoid joker-stained cheeks from eating off a chicken bone.

4. Gyoza - The Lucky Tortoise

The Lucky Tortoise has been one of Dublin's most popular pop-up restaurants for quite some time and FINALLY, they've opened a permanent premises.

YAY!

I got a sneak peek and had a nibble at some of the new dishes on the menu and I can confirm it's class.

They will be open this Wednesday and advise booking in advance!

5. Sweet Pizza - One Society

Chocolate and pizza are two of my fave things so when I found out a chocolate pizza existed I had to try it.

The ultimate chocolatey treat.

6. Ham And Cheese Blaa - Hatch And Sons

There's nothing better than a good sambo.

Over the weekend I sank my teeth into a floury blaa from Hatch And Sons and I haven't stopped dreaming about it since.

The flavour was immense.

7. Porridge - Eathos

Honestly the most stunning bowl of porridge around.

It almost looks too good to eat.

Forks at the ready!

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

