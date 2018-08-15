Food and Drink Best Of Dublin

Seven Heavenly Dishes Worth Trying This Week

WARNING: This list may make your mouth drool and your tummy rumble

Pjimage 9

That glorious feeling of waking up and knowing that January has fecked off...

It's still a Monday though, so it can be tough to have a pep in your step.

To brighten up your day, I've compiled a list of the most decadent dishes around Dublin that need to be tried - one for each day of the week.

Here's this weeks top picks:

1. Nduja Pizza - Pi Pizza

This delicious pizza is made from Nduja, Scamorza, honey, and garlic. It's bursting with an incredibly unique flavour and after one bite it quickly became my new fave pizza in Dublin.

2. Rose Kulfi - Ananda

Rose can be such a difficult flavour to get right as it's very sweet and perfumed.

I was a bit nervous ordering the rose kulfi from Ananda at first but of course, they completely nailed it. It was super light, tasty and the ideal way to finish off a meal.

It was almost too pretty to eat.

3. Churro Sandwich - Sweet Churro

Churros... in a... SANDWICH?

Yes please.

Sweet Churro has just opened its permanent premises in Temple Bar and I can't wait to try it.

Cinnamon sugar churros are a godsend.

4. Oyster Crisps - Bart's

Bart's has just opened up and their oyster crisps have been a hot topic.

Awh shucks!

5. Acai Bowl - Kale And Coco

If you're still on that health kick, Kale and Coco should be on top of your list.

They are currently setting up their new shop in Stoneybatter and I'm dying to get in for a first look and taste.

6. Cinnamon Swirl - The Pepper Pot

Wonderfully doughy swirls of cinnamon and sugar.

A cup of tea with one of these and you're onto a winner.

7. Chocolate & Hazelnut Croissant - Clanbrassil Coffee Shop

Holy Mary Mother of pastry...

This dark chocolate croissant from Clanbrassil Coffee Shop looks sinfully great.

Feeling hungry yet?

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

