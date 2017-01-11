Seven Dublin Artists Whose Prints We Want All Over Our Gaff

2019 is going to be artsy!

The boom is back, the Celtic Phoenix is here and one of the best parts about this is that art is growing in a big way.

Artists around Dublin have been producing amazing pieces and it's nearly impossible to go to your mates gaff without seeing one on the walls.

Over the last few months, I've been gathering a few bits myself and my 2019 resolution is to finally frame them and get them up on the walls in my room.

Here are some Dublin artists that I'm obsessing over currently:

1. Jando

Irish power couple Julie and Owen McLoughlin have become pretty darn successful over the last while. They're iconic prints focus on the city’s best loved buildings and focal points.

2. Fergus O Neill

"Feck it sure it's grand" has become the new "Top of the mornin' to ye" and we're all about it.

Fergus O Neill has created the most Irish pieces to keep that culture alive.

3. Maser

One of Dublin's most popular artists, Maser has had an incredible year.

He set up his own gallery and his prints from the referendum will be in every history book for years to come.

4. Sketchy Inc

Iconic Dublin landmarks with a colourful and quirky twist.

I'm making it my life goal to have one of these prints by the time the year's up.

5. Hephee

Based in Dublin, Heffernan tends to include his Irish-ness in many of his doodles and we are living for it. He uploads daily and most of his posts are simply genius.

From chicken fillet rolls to iPhones, I'm utterly obsessed with these illustrations, in fact I'm tempted to print them all out and stick them all over my room.

6. Fuschia Macaree

Fuchsia MacAree is an illustrator who specialises in drawing, editorial illustration, mural painting, risography and screen printing.

Her work is super cute, vibrant and eye-catching.

7. Audrey Hamilton

This abstract pop artist makes some of the most wonderful animal prints I've laid eyes on.

Did we miss anyone?

Header Image: Jando & Sketchy Inc

