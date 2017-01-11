Lifestyle Dublin Best Of Dublin

Seven Dublin Artists Whose Prints We Want All Over Our Gaff

2019 is going to be artsy!

Pjimage 16

The boom is back, the Celtic Phoenix is here and one of the best parts about this is that art is growing in a big way.

Artists around Dublin have been producing amazing pieces and it's nearly impossible to go to your mates gaff without seeing one on the walls.

Over the last few months, I've been gathering a few bits myself and my 2019 resolution is to finally frame them and get them up on the walls in my room.

Here are some Dublin artists that I'm obsessing over currently:

1. Jando

Irish power couple Julie and Owen McLoughlin have become pretty darn successful over the last while. They're iconic prints focus on the city’s best loved buildings and focal points.


2. Fergus O Neill

"Feck it sure it's grand" has become the new "Top of the mornin' to ye" and we're all about it.

Fergus O Neill has created the most Irish pieces to keep that culture alive.

Screen Shot 2018 12 28 At 15 09 31

3. Maser

One of Dublin's most popular artists, Maser has had an incredible year.

He set up his own gallery and his prints from the referendum will be in every history book for years to come.

4. Sketchy Inc

Iconic Dublin landmarks with a colourful and quirky twist.

I'm making it my life goal to have one of these prints by the time the year's up.

5. Hephee

Based in Dublin, Heffernan tends to include his Irish-ness in many of his doodles and we are living for it. He uploads daily and most of his posts are simply genius.

From chicken fillet rolls to iPhones, I'm utterly obsessed with these illustrations, in fact I'm tempted to print them all out and stick them all over my room.

6. Fuschia Macaree

Fuchsia MacAree is an illustrator who specialises in drawing, editorial illustration, mural painting, risography and screen printing.

Her work is super cute, vibrant and eye-catching.

7. Audrey Hamilton

This abstract pop artist makes some of the most wonderful animal prints I've laid eyes on.

Did we miss anyone?

Header Image: Jando & Sketchy Inc

READ MORE: Five Things To Do In Dublin Today If You're Bored Out Of Your Tree

Before Brunch LIVE with Diet Coke. We caught up with Courtney Smith and Caitlin McBride to chat about the power of fashion and celebrity gossip. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Seven Dublin Artists Whose Prints We Want All Over Our Gaff
Seven Dublin Artists Whose Prints We Want All Over Our Gaff
The Top 10 Coolest Neon Signs In Dublin Right Now
The Top 10 Coolest Neon Signs In Dublin Right Now
The Five Best Dublin City Venues For A Winter Wedding
The Five Best Dublin City Venues For A Winter Wedding
PIC: The State Of This Chicken Fillet Roll Is So Bad And The Deli Person Has Committed The Ultimate Sin
PIC: The State Of This Chicken Fillet Roll Is So Bad And The Deli Person Has Committed The Ultimate Sin
This Crazy Fitness Class In Dublin Looks Like Absolute Mad Craic
This Crazy Fitness Class In Dublin Looks Like Absolute Mad Craic
Nine Adrenaline Junkie-Proof Activities In Dublin You Need To Try
Nine Adrenaline Junkie-Proof Activities In Dublin You Need To Try
10 Things To Do In Dublin This January That Don’t Involve Drink
10 Things To Do In Dublin This January That Don’t Involve Drink
Snap Happy! 10 Of The Coolest Wedding Photographers In Ireland Right Now
Snap Happy! 10 Of The Coolest Wedding Photographers In Ireland Right Now
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
5 Beautiful Spa Hotels In Ireland For A Super-Chillaxed Hen Party
5 Beautiful Spa Hotels In Ireland For A Super-Chillaxed Hen Party
Here's Where To Get A Last-Minute Manicure In Dublin This Christmas
Here's Where To Get A Last-Minute Manicure In Dublin This Christmas
PIC: This Photo Perfectly Sums Up The Unspoken Rule Of Travelling On Dublin Bus
PIC: This Photo Perfectly Sums Up The Unspoken Rule Of Travelling On Dublin Bus
Seven Dublin Artists Whose Prints We Want All Over Our Gaff
Lifestyle

Seven Dublin Artists Whose Prints We Want All Over Our Gaff
This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
Food and Drink

This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
The Top 10 Coolest Neon Signs In Dublin Right Now
Lifestyle

The Top 10 Coolest Neon Signs In Dublin Right Now
There's A Deadly Jazzy Brunch On Today That Cannot Be Missed
Food and Drink

There's A Deadly Jazzy Brunch On Today That Cannot Be Missed

WATCH: This Video Of Families Being Reunited At Dublin Airport For Christmas Is Absolutely Heartwarming
News

WATCH: This Video Of Families Being Reunited At Dublin Airport For Christmas Is Absolutely Heartwarming
PICS: This Dublin Proposal Is The Cutest And Most Thoughtful One Ever
Pics

PICS: This Dublin Proposal Is The Cutest And Most Thoughtful One Ever
WATCH: Amazing Moment Glen Hansard Sings Raglan Road To Anton O' Toole On Streets Of Dublin
News

WATCH: Amazing Moment Glen Hansard Sings Raglan Road To Anton O' Toole On Streets Of Dublin
One Of Dublin's Oldest And Most Loved Pubs Is Closing Its Doors Today
News

One Of Dublin's Oldest And Most Loved Pubs Is Closing Its Doors Today

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group