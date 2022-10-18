Looking to belt out a few tunes? Here are 7 great Dublin karaoke bars

Everyone loves karaoke. The "ah no, don't make me sing, I haven't a note in my head" people secretly crave a good karaoke sesh.

The people who grew up forcing their entire families to sit and watch them perform intricate Spice Girls routines? They obviously love it. Your auntie Nora? Listen, get a few proseccos into her and she loves it too.

Looking to plan a gals night out in Dublin? Maybe a work party with a bit of a twist? You simply can't go wrong with a good aul karaoke bar. Here's a list of some of our faves.

Maneki

Drinks specials, cute private rooms, a stunning menu and a veryyyy impressive selection of songs at this Dawson Street spot.

Marrakesh

There's no shortage of live entertainment at Marrakesh - belly dancing, jazz shows.. but if no one can entertain you as much as your mates attempting to sing No Scrubs after a pint or three, these private karaoke rooms are the place for you.

The George

Belt out the ballads every Saturday night at The George. Davina Devine and Veda Lady host, with Conor Behan spinning the decks all night.

The Woolshed

Sing your fave songs just like you sing them in the shower every Thursday from 9:30pm at the Woolshed on Parliament Street.

Boba Bar

Looking to belt out the tunes and enjoy a spot of Vietnamese food and boba while you're at it? This purple palace on Parnell Street has you covered.

Wigwam

Don't know who the Mariah in your friendship group is? It's probably you, then, and that means it's your job to book in for a night of karaoke at Wigwam on Middle Abbey Street. For a cost of €20 per 45 minutes, you and up to 20 pals can book in for a session in one of their private karaoke rooms.

Bernard Shaw

Book a private room for you and up to 35 pals to belt out the tunes at the Bernard Shaw's new home in Drumcondra. With over 46,000 songs to choose from, you should be able to keep everyone happy.

Have we missed out your favourite spot for a spot of karaoke in Dublin? Let us know!

