Seven Superb Dishes To Try This Week
We are drooling!
Feeling blue this Monday?
Well if there's one thing that will always put a smile on your face, it's having something delicious put in front you when you're absolutely MARVIN.
Here's a decadent dish for each day in the week:
1. Pastrami Banh Mi - PANG
Pang has just released a brand spankin' new menu for 2019 and it looks unreal.
This pastrami Banh Mi is on our lunch bucket list.
A crunchy roll with carrot and daikon pickles, hoisin mayo, coriander, minth and jalapenos.
Gimme.
2. Cauliflower Curry - SLICE
Organic cauliflower and potato curry with crispy lamb, pickled red onions and mint raita.
Holy moly mother of belly hugs in a bowl.
3. Burger Bowl - BuJo
You've heard of a burrito bowl, now say hello to a burger bowl.
All the good stuff minus the bun.
The ideal lunch option.
4. Vegan Afternoon Tea - Póg
The vegan afternoon tea from Póg is one of the best I've ever tried.
There are so many elements, so much flavour and it's well priced at €25 per person.
This is one that has to be tried.
5. Gyoza - The Lucky Tortoise
The Lucky Tortoise has just opened a brand new venue on Camden Street and we cannot wait to check it out.
They make the tastiest dumplings around.
6. Nutella Pizza - Ruby's
A chocolate pizza...
Need we say any more?
7. Mushroom Toast - Clanbrassil House
Mushroom toast with soft boiled egg - simple but effective.
Clanbrassil House serve a super unique brunch menu, everything is top class.
Feeling peckish?
