Food and Drink Best Of Dublin

Seven Superb Dishes To Try This Week

We are drooling!

Pjimage 9

Feeling blue this Monday?

Well if there's one thing that will always put a smile on your face, it's having something delicious put in front you when you're absolutely MARVIN.

Here's a decadent dish for each day in the week:

1. Pastrami Banh Mi - PANG

Pang has just released a brand spankin' new menu for 2019 and it looks unreal.

This pastrami Banh Mi is on our lunch bucket list.

A crunchy roll with carrot and daikon pickles, hoisin mayo, coriander, minth and jalapenos.

Gimme.

2. Cauliflower Curry - SLICE

Organic cauliflower and potato curry with crispy lamb, pickled red onions and mint raita.

Holy moly mother of belly hugs in a bowl.

3. Burger Bowl - BuJo

You've heard of a burrito bowl, now say hello to a burger bowl.

All the good stuff minus the bun.

The ideal lunch option.

4. Vegan Afternoon Tea - Póg

The vegan afternoon tea from Póg is one of the best I've ever tried.

There are so many elements, so much flavour and it's well priced at €25 per person.

This is one that has to be tried.

5. Gyoza - The Lucky Tortoise

The Lucky Tortoise has just opened a brand new venue on Camden Street and we cannot wait to check it out.

They make the tastiest dumplings around.

6. Nutella Pizza - Ruby's

A chocolate pizza...

Need we say any more?

7. Mushroom Toast - Clanbrassil House

Mushroom toast with soft boiled egg - simple but effective.

Clanbrassil House serve a super unique brunch menu, everything is top class.

Feeling peckish?

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

