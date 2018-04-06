Seven Thoughtful House Warming Gifts To Get For Your Bestie That Won't Break The Bank

Can we keep these for ourselves?

So your bestie is making the big move and you want to get them something special to mark the occasion...

It can be pretty impossible to find a unique, special house warming gift these days.

Here are some deadly bits you can find in town right now:

1. Wall Planner - Designist

Nothing screams kitchen goals like a wall planner, aye?

This is the perfect way for your bestie to keep track of their schedule, write her shopping lists and draw a few doodles when their bored.

Love this and it's super affordable too.

2. Pikaplant - Industry & Co.

Ok so this one is a little stretched on price but it's f*cking deadly.

If your bestie loves plants but isn't the best at keeping them, this one looks after itself.

No need to water it, no need worry, YAY!

3. Home Is Where The Heart Is

Home is where the heart is and this adorable frame would be the perf pressie for the new gaffer.

Crafted from real Irish bog, this gift really is unique.

4. Coffee Cup Set

A new set of mugs is an essential.

These are fab.

5. Avoca Cookbook

Every new house needs a cookbook inspire tasty meals to prepare.

The Avoca cookbook never fails and it has a wide range of recipes in it.

6. Gin Glasses

Gin glasses are classy and just a great set to have in the house for when drinks are needed.

Goals.

7. Chemax Brewer

For the coffee lovers.

