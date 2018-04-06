Best Of

Seven Thoughtful House Warming Gifts To Get For Your Bestie That Won't Break The Bank

Can we keep these for ourselves?

Pjimage 42

So your bestie is making the big move and you want to get them something special to mark the occasion...

It can be pretty impossible to find a unique, special house warming gift these days. 

Here are some deadly bits you can find in town right now:

1. Wall Planner - Designist 

Nothing screams kitchen goals like a wall planner, aye?

This is the perfect way for your bestie to keep track of their schedule, write her shopping lists and draw a few doodles when their bored.

Love this and it's super affordable too.

Screen Shot 2018 04 06 At 16 19 49

2. Pikaplant - Industry & Co.

Ok so this one is a little stretched on price but it's f*cking deadly. 

If your bestie loves plants but isn't the best at keeping them, this one looks after itself. 

No need to water it, no need worry, YAY!

Screen Shot 2018 04 06 At 16 29 04

3. Home Is Where The Heart Is

Home is where the heart is and this adorable frame would be the perf pressie for the new gaffer.

Crafted from real Irish bog, this gift really is unique. 

Screen Shot 2018 04 06 At 16 33 30

4. Coffee Cup Set 

A new set of mugs is an essential.

These are fab.

Screen Shot 2018 04 06 At 16 34 50

5. Avoca Cookbook

Every new house needs a cookbook inspire tasty meals to prepare. 

The Avoca cookbook never fails and it has a wide range of recipes in it.

Screen Shot 2018 04 06 At 16 37 30

6. Gin Glasses 

Gin glasses are classy and just a great set to have in the house for when drinks are needed.

Goals.

Screen Shot 2018 04 06 At 16 39 44

7. Chemax Brewer

For the coffee lovers.

Screen Shot 2018 04 06 At 16 40 30

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

