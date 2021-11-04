Looking to belt out a few tunes? Here are 5 great Dublin karaoke bars

After so many months apart, coming together to imperfectly belt out Flying Without Wings over a cocktail or two really is the reunion of dreams.

Everyone loves karaoke. The "ah no, don't make me sing, I haven't a note in my head" people secretly crave a good karaoke sesh. The people who grew up forcing their entire families to sit and watch them perform intricate Spice Girls routines? They obviously love it. Your auntie Nora? Listen, get a few proseccos into her and she loves it too.

Looking to plan a gals night out in Dublin? Maybe a work party with a bit of a twist? You simply can't go wrong with a good aul karaoke bar. Here's a list of some of our faves.

Maneki

Drinks specials, cute private rooms, a stunning menu and a veryyyy impressive selection of songs at this Dawson Street spot.

Marrakesh

There's no shortage of live entertainment at Marrakesh - belly dancing, jazz shows.. but if no one can entertain you as much as your mates attempting to sing No Scrubs after a pint or three, these private karaoke rooms are the place for you.

The George

Belt out the ballads every Saturday night at The George. Davina Devine and Veda Lady host, with Conor Behan spinning the decks all night.

The Woolshed

Sing your fave songs just like you sing them in the shower every Thursday from 9:30pm at the Woolshed on Parliament Street.

Boba Bar

Looking to belt out the tunes and enjoy a spot of Vietnamese food and boba while you're at it? This purple palace on Parnell Street has you covered.

