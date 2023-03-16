12 Dublin rugby pubs to watch the Six Nations in this weekend

Making plans to watch the match with the goys this weekend?

It's week five of five of the 2023 Six Nations and the pressure's on, particularly ahead of the Ireland v England game at 5pm this Saturday. Looking for somewhere to enjoy the action, offer up your top-notch rugby commentary to anyone who'll listen and have a tipple or two in the process? We've got you covered with a list of 12 Dublin rugby pubs to watch the match in this weekend.

Searsons, Baggot Street

The holy mecca of rugby-watching in Dublin, with delish cocktails and pub grub for anyone looking to make a day of it.

Toners, Baggot Street

Plenty of screens and a roomy heated outdoor space, Toners is a great spot to settle down for the day and enjoy the action.

McSorley's, Ranelagh

Always a popular spot for match day, and perfect if you don't want to be smack bang in the middle of town.

The Bath, Bath Avenue

A stones throw from the Aviva, The Bath always tends to be right at the heart of the action.

The Hill, Ranelagh

It probably won't surprise anyone that a good bulk of the rugby pubs are in Ranelagh but there you go, The Hill will be playing the match on their screens with plenty of walk-in space available.

Rody Bolands, Rathmines

Great food, tasty pints and plenty of screens to catch every second. Book yourself a table HERE.

The Horse Show House, Ballsbridge

Don't let the name fool you, this spot will have a lot more on the go than Cheltenham - the Six Nations will be taking centre stage all weekend long at the Horse Show House in Ballsbridge.

The Bridge 1859, Ballsbridge

Run by former Leinster Rugby players Seán O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip, and Rob and Dave Kearney, the Bridge is the ideal place to catch all the action this weekend.

Sinnot's

The Woolshed, Parnell Street

Always a great spot to watch matches of any description - be sure to get there nice and early to secure your spot.

The Bleeding Horse, Camden Street

With its central location and plentiful nooks and crannies to settle into, The Bleeding Horse is an ideal spot to catch all the action from.

The Camden, Camden Street

The Camden have one of the biggest screens for sports in the city - it's like watching the match in imax, if that's your kind of thing.

Sinnotts Bar, King Street South

You don't need to head out to the leafy 'burbs to catch the action; Sinnotts is slap bang in the middle of town with massive screens, a great buzz and tasty pub grub menu.

