Six Spots To Grab A Delightful Lunch In Rathmines

Dig in!

Lunch is a meal that can so often end up being unsatisfying and disappointing.

It can be so easy to pick something up quickly without much thought and by the time you're back in the office with it, you're cursing your choices.

The Lovin team has recently moved to The Triangle, in between Rathmines and Ranelagh and we're spoilt for choice when it comes to lunch options. Every day in work brings a new lunch opportunity and we've been eating our way around trying to find the best spots.

Here's some of my top picks in Rathmines:

1. Hey Donna

A casual yet trendy Middle Eastern "all-day canteen" in the heart of Rathmines, Hey Donna is the trendy cousin restaurant of Jo' Burger and Crackbird.

With so many unusual flavours seasoning, if you're looking for a brunch out of the ordinary this place is ideal.

2. Pot Bellied Pig

This stunning millennial-pink café serves up one of the tastiest brunch menus in town and I'm literally obsessed... as in, I think I'm in love.

Best of all, they serve all-day brunch so you can still have your poached eggs at 2pm.

3. Fallon & Byrne

Fallon & Byrne has a little something for everyone.

You can get pasta made freshly made in front of you, savage salads and there's even an ice cream truck for days when you need a sweet treat.

4. Hopsack

If you're on a healthy buzz, Hopsack has some great options.

There's a wide range of juices, salads and hearty wraps - all bursting with flavour.

5. Stella Diner

This spacious diner serves up all of the Americana classics with a twist of modern charm.

Comfy leather booths surround the venue, the ideal spot for dates night or a catch up with a group of friends. If you're eating alone, there's bar stools to perch yourself on and watch the hustle and bustle from the the open kitchen.

There's a deadly atmosphere there with jazzy tunes and disco fever.

6. Farmer Browns

Soups, hot salads and sambos to warm those cold bones of yours this wintery season.

Enjoy!

Header Image: @potbelliedpig

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

