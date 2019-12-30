Nine spots to get an indulgent hot chocolate in Dublin this winter

Looking for your fix of hot chocolate this winter? We have you covered.

As the weather gets colder and the evenings get dark, all we want is something sweet to make the day a bit brighter.

And what better way to give into to your sweet temptations and enjoy the lead up to the festive season than with a dreamy indulgent hot chocolate?

So, you're probably wondering where in Dublin does the most luxurious and delicious hot chocolates in the city. Well, we have you covered.

Because we decided to come up with a list of some of the most gooooorgeous cups of the good stuff to be enjoyed in Dublin in the lead up to Christmas.

Café Bombo

Location: Thomas St, The Liberties, Dublin 8

This hot chocolate is as delicious as it is Instagram gold.

Having opened earlier this year, it is a chocolate lover's dream. Connected to its sister restaurant Proof Pizza, they have a range of interesting flavours, such as popcorn and s'mores as well as regular milk chocolate and white chocolate.

Accents

Location: Stephen's Street, Dublin 2

What is interesting about this one is that you make it yourself. Well, not quite.

You're given a cup of steamed milk and a bowl of either milk chocolate or white chocolate buttons to mix in. Or, if you're feeling crazy, you can mix the two of them in.

Now if that's not treating yourself I don't know what is.

Plus, their hot chocolates are also super insta-worthy. Really, the art is incredible!

Póg

Location: Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1

Wondering where to get a Nutella hot chocolate? Yes, I said Nutella hot chocolate.

Póg is where to go.

Literally dripping with Nutella, these hot chocolates look as good as they taste and make for the ultimate winter treat.

Hotel Chocolat

Location: GPO, Dublin 1 and Dundrum, Dublin 16

A hot chocolate from Hotel Chocolat is the definition of indulgence.

With two locations in Dublin, it's the ideal stop-off when having a fun-filled Christmas day out this winter.

With classics flavours, seasonal editions and sweet treats that make for great dipping, what better way is there to treat yourself this winter?

Ladurée

Location: South William Street, Dublin 2

The hot chocolate from Ladurée is literal liquid chocolate, and we're obsessed ?

You'll also get some amazingly sweet and delicious macaroons to perfectly compliment the liquid chocolatey goodness.

Vice Coffee at Wigwam

Location: Abbey Street, Dublin 1

If you're on the northside, make sure to head over to Wigwam on Abbey Street, where you'll find Vice Coffee serving up some classic hot chocolate as well as coffee (obviously) and some tasty sweet bites.

Howard's Way

Location: Churchtown, Dublin 14 and Rathgar, Dublin 6

As well as fabulous coffee and classy fine dining, Howard's Way are also pretty good at their hot chocolates.

With their two locations in South Dublin, it makes for a wonderful break while you're in the area.

The Sweetest Thing

Location: Bachelor's Walk, Dublin 1

This hot chocolate is quite literally dripping in goodness.

As well as their classic hot chocolate topped with cream, syrup and chocolate buttons, they serve up a fantastic white hot chocolate which is equally as gorgeous.

Being one of the city's most popular chocolate shop, we expect nothing less.

The Paddock's

Known for their incredibly creative cocktails, it's no surprise that the Paddocks in Clonee serve up amazingly inventive hot chocolate as well.

Whispa hot chocolate, anyone?

Their other scrumptious sweet treats include their Drumstick Squashie sundaes and their chocolate fudge brownie shakes.

In other words, it's heaven for anyone with a sweet tooth.

