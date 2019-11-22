The Best Places To Eat Gnocchi In Dublin

Pasta lovers - this one's for you!

Gnocchi is the decadent hybrid of pasta and potato, a match made in heaven if you ask me, and a recipe for carbicide.

(Death by carbs, which we all want, obvs...)

Gnocchi is a variety of pasta consisting of various thick, small and soft dough dumplings.

Here are some of the best spots in town to grab a bowl of this traditional Italian cuisine.

1. Terra Madre

Terra Madre is one of my favourite places in Dublin. There's no BS with it - inside it's rustic, a little grubby but the food does the talking.

You’d walk right by this tiny restaurant without even noticing. Inside there’s only a handful of tables, it’s dimly lit and it feels like you’ve walked out of Dublin and into the streets of Italy.

The food is fresh, uses homemade recipes and their gnocchi is up there as one of the tastiest I've had in Dubli.

2. Pinocchio

Pinocchio not only serves the full whirl of Italian dishes.

You’re guaranteed to leave with full bellies and that lovely glow you feel when you’ve had a really great, just wholesome night with good food and good company.

Gnocchi is best when it's simple - just some fresh tomato and some herbs.

3. Boxty House

An unlikely spot to make the list but believe me, their gnocchi is serious stuff.

This one has an Irish twist to it as it is served with ham hock.

Delish!

4. Variety Jones

Variety Jones serves up an unusual and intriguing tapas-like selection of starters and tasters. These are broken up into snacks, cold, warm and pasta dishes.

During my visit I had the biggest gnocchi I’ve ever seen, plump and chewy, and covered in mushrooms which I was delighted about.

5. Ciao Bella Roma

Ciao Bella Roma is such a darling spot. You know a place is good when Italians themselves eat there.

It's great value for your money and they serve some of the tastiest gnocchi I’ve ever tried.

Little creamy pockets of heaven.

6. Rosa Madre

Some of the tastiest seafood pasta can be found in Rosa Madre.

As soon as you step in the door, you’re met by a huge cabinet which is iced and packed full of fish and shellfish.

It’s a stunning venue, tucked away down the cobblestone streets of Temple Bar but inside it’s got a lot of character.

7. Bar Italia Ristorante

You've probably walked past Bar Italia a dozen times without realising, but this is such a deadly spot for a steamy bowl of pasta.

Yum!

8. I Monelli

This little spot can be found on Portobello Road.

The folks behind I Monelli are about as passionate about food as you will find in Dublin.

You’ll go here once and wanna return again, and again, and again. They have an unusual beetroot gnocchi dish that must be tried.

Now that's a bucket list I would happily oblige to work my way through.