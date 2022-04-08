The best spots in Dublin for an almond croissant revealed

We have searched far and wide for the very best Dublin has to offer.

Almond croissants are just delightful. They are flakey and sweet and are in the elite tier of pastries. That said, an almond croissant can go very wrong, which is why we want to recommend the best ones that Dublin has to offer.

Kaph

Kaph opens every day until 6pm, and their almond croissants look absolutely heavenly.

You can find Kaph on Drury Street.

The Cosy Bean

I've said it once, and I'll say it again. The Cosy Bean in Churchtown is a haven for dog owners and almond croissant lovers. The croissants are baked onsite and generally snapped up before they even have a chance to cool down.

The Cosy Bean is based in Churchtown.

Bread 41

There's really nothing Bread 41 can't do to perfection. It should be no surprise that their almond croissants are also incredible - one of the best in Dublin for sure. You'll want to get in early though before they're all gone.

You can find Bread 41 on Pearse Street.

Goats Gruff

How do you make an almond croissant trendy? Make it sourdough of course. Goats Gruff in Strawberry Hall has perfected pizzas and pastries. They're open for coffee and treats every day until 3pm.

Goats Gruff is based in Strawberry Hall.

Il Valentino

This Italian café serves an array of amazing pastries and their almond croissants do not disappoint. Il Valentino opens until 7pm everyday.

Il Valentino is based on Grand Canal Dock.

Luna Coffee

If you're wondering what a good almond croissant looks like, just look below. Luna Coffee in South Dublin perfects the amount of almonds, the powdered sugar, the works.

You'll find Luna Coffee in Sallynoggin.

Two Boys Brew

Eatyard posted a picture of these delightful almond croissants from Two Boys Brew, and just like with Luna, they're absolute perfection.

Eatyard is based in Drumcondra. You can find Two Boys Brew in Phibsborough.

Baa Baa Café

They've got a lot of tasty treats going, as you can see, but we can't help but recommend the almond croissant from Baa Baa Café. For takeaway only, it's the perfect thing to curb that sweet craving.

You can find Baa Baa Café in Chapelizod.

Inhale

And last but certainly not least, another Dublin spot with a stellar almond croissant is Inhale. They describe their croissants as "twice baked, flaky, gooey" which is exactly what you want.

Inhale Coffee Bar is based in Shankill.

Scéal Bakery

Truly up there with the best of the best, it's unsurprising that the elusive Scéal Bakery would also make a top notch almond croissant. This was my work snack of choice recently and it was a truly brilliant choice.

Scéal opens 10am to 1pm on Thursdays and Saturdays and is located on Fumbally Lane.

Arty Baker

I mean, need I say more? Just look at that beautiful pile of croissants. Arty Baker has teamed up with Pine Cone Coffee Roasters, providing them with their insane baked goods.

You can find Arty Baker's goods on Castle Street in Dalkey.

Surge Coffee

Surge Coffee source their twice baked almond croissants from Artisan Croissanterie Media Luna. You know if a spot is only focusing on croissant creating, they're bound to be pretty damn good.

Surge Coffee is based in Clontarf.

As you can see, we take our almond croissants very seriously. They are a criminally underrated baked good, and when you find a good one, you've got to shout about it.

