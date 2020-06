The Eagle House in Glasthule has just announced a summer pop-up.

This will be deadly.

To make sure this will be a hit, they have got some friends on board.

They've got the amazing Mad Yolks serving some deadly sambos while Coco Brew will be on coffee.

The Rolling Donut is there for all your doughnut cravings and The Eagle will have you sorted for pints and cocktails.

This is just one big house of fun. What's not to like?