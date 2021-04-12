The first spontaneous pint in Grogans will be simply magical

Grogans is a pub that's nothing short of magical, and we're so damn excited to go back.

I think one of the hardest things we've had to deal with due to lockdown is the lack of freedom. That lack of spontaneity. To start the day and not know where it will take you.

I'm going to set the scene for you. It's a nice summer's day but you've been at work all day, whether that's in the office or at home. You think to yourself, 'Jaysus, that was a pretty mental day'. You're tired but you're not ready to go home. It's a Friday, after all. The weekend starts as soon as it hits 5.30pm.

And just like that, you get the text. You know the one I'm talking about. The blower buzzes and you see one word: 'Pints?' Oh, it's on.

Since we live in a city with pubs as its beating heart, the options are endless, so you ponder it for a bit. But then you think, why not go for the quaint little spot on the corner of South William Street opposite the Powerscourt Centre, where the buzz is always good, the Guinness is always creamy and the toasties always hit the spot. Yes, I am of course talking about Grogans.

Grogans is more than just a pub, it's a cultural hub. I'm not kidding. It has been a go-to meeting place for cutting-edge Irish writers since the 1970s. In the best way possible, stepping into Grogans feels like stepping into the Dublin of yesterday. With no loud TV or music, the atmosphere seems to be carefully crafted. Original art populates the walls, all of which is actually for sale.

But we all know that it's one of the best spots in the city centre for a good fix of people watching (something I have desperately missed in the past year). As the sun beats down on South William Street, you pull up a chair with your work colleagues, closest mates or the people you haven't caught up with in a minute and watch the world go by as you enjoy the vibes that are simply unmatched.

If you haven't guessed already, I really miss the pub. While there are so many unique venues I can't wait to return to, you can bet Grogans is up there on the list. Let's show some love to our favourite Dublin pubs once it's safe for them to reopen. They deserve it.

Images via Grogans Castle Lounge on Facebook.