The National Archeology Museum makes for a wonderful afternoon activity on a rainy day

By Brian Dillon

May 21, 2021 at 3:34pm

Share:
The National Archeology Museum makes for a wonderful afternoon activity on a rainy day

Located beside The Dáil, The National Archeology Museum makes for such a fun afternoon out, especially if it's a rainy Saturday.

It's no secret that Dublin has an abundance of museums and cultural spaces that you can head to when you fancy a lovely daytime activity. From IMMA to EPIC, we really are spoiled for choice. One place that shouldn't be overlooked is the National Archeology Museum on Kildare Street.

I headed here on what was a rainy Saturday afternoon and had a great time looking at the various exhibits. Between the treasures and trinkets found in bogs around the country and the informative displays, it's a great idea for you and a pal or even a solo activity in the city centre.

This branch of the National Museum of Ireland houses artefacts found in Ireland dating back to the Stone Age up to the Late Middle Ages. Make sure to have a slot booked (you can do so here for free) because you could arrive and they're at capacity. Once you walk in, there will be a friendly guide who will be able to tell you how the experience works. The one-way system is super clear, so you don't have to worry about missing any exhibits.

So, what can I expect to see there?

The museum has a wonderful selection of exhibitions at the moment. Glendalough: Power, Prayer and Pilgrimage takes a look at one of Ireland’s most important monastic sites. Expect to uncover how Christianity transformed medieval Ireland and see things like the decorated pin of an eleventh-century bishop and other bits that give you a glimpse into the history of this beloved part of the country.

There is also The Treasury, a permanent exhibition split into three galleries that explores the development of Irish art from the Iron Age to the twelfth century AD. You'll see things such as scripts and medieval crafts.

Located on the first floor, Clontarf 1014: Brian Boru and the Battle for Dublin explodes myths and presents the evidence for what actually happened at this infamous battle over 1,000 years ago. Weapons from both Irish and Viking fighters are housed along with precious silver objects and religious trinkets.

For me, the most fascinating exhibition was Prehistoric Ireland as it totally transported me to a time in Ireland that seems quite mystical in a sense. The reconstructed Passage Tomb, copper axes and daggers, shields, cauldrons and cast bronze horns make you consider the Ireland of the time that seems somewhat alien to the land we walk on now. The exhibition also contains jewellery made from amber, glass and stone. Oh, and there is a 4,500-year-old logboat from Lurgan, Co. Galway (one of the largest vessels of its type to have been found in Ireland).

Viking Ireland is also an ultra-interesting exhibition, displaying church metalwork and other ecclesiastical material of the 11th and 12th centuries

Other exhibits at the National Archeology Museum include Ór - Ireland's GoldKingship and Sacrifice and Ceramics and Glass from Ancient Cyprus.

To find out more and to book tickets, you can head here.

All measures have been taken to ensure people have a safe and enjoyable visit.

READ NEXT: City Centre cafe's crepe sticks look like the ideal treat for when you're on the go in town

Header image via Shutterstock.
Share:

Latest articles

Billie Eilish confirms two 3 Arena shows for summer 2022

WATCH: This Dublin guy started making and selling slick skateboards during lockdown

Five Guys announces its new Dublin location

Looking for your next weekend adventure? Fly through the Dublin Mountains on a zip wire

You may also love

Looking for your next weekend adventure? Fly through the Dublin Mountains on a zip wire

Five indulgent desserts to try in Dublin this weekend

Japanese Soufflé Pancakes and Bubble Tea: Dessert lovers are mad for this city centre eatery

The fine folk of Malahide have been loving the new Mexican food bar in the village

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.