The National Archeology Museum makes for a wonderful afternoon activity on a rainy day

Located beside The Dáil, The National Archeology Museum makes for such a fun afternoon out, especially if it's a rainy Saturday.

It's no secret that Dublin has an abundance of museums and cultural spaces that you can head to when you fancy a lovely daytime activity. From IMMA to EPIC, we really are spoiled for choice. One place that shouldn't be overlooked is the National Archeology Museum on Kildare Street.

I headed here on what was a rainy Saturday afternoon and had a great time looking at the various exhibits. Between the treasures and trinkets found in bogs around the country and the informative displays, it's a great idea for you and a pal or even a solo activity in the city centre.

This branch of the National Museum of Ireland houses artefacts found in Ireland dating back to the Stone Age up to the Late Middle Ages. Make sure to have a slot booked (you can do so here for free) because you could arrive and they're at capacity. Once you walk in, there will be a friendly guide who will be able to tell you how the experience works. The one-way system is super clear, so you don't have to worry about missing any exhibits.

So, what can I expect to see there?

The museum has a wonderful selection of exhibitions at the moment. Glendalough: Power, Prayer and Pilgrimage takes a look at one of Ireland’s most important monastic sites. Expect to uncover how Christianity transformed medieval Ireland and see things like the decorated pin of an eleventh-century bishop and other bits that give you a glimpse into the history of this beloved part of the country.

There is also The Treasury, a permanent exhibition split into three galleries that explores the development of Irish art from the Iron Age to the twelfth century AD. You'll see things such as scripts and medieval crafts.

Located on the first floor, Clontarf 1014: Brian Boru and the Battle for Dublin explodes myths and presents the evidence for what actually happened at this infamous battle over 1,000 years ago. Weapons from both Irish and Viking fighters are housed along with precious silver objects and religious trinkets.

For me, the most fascinating exhibition was Prehistoric Ireland as it totally transported me to a time in Ireland that seems quite mystical in a sense. The reconstructed Passage Tomb, copper axes and daggers, shields, cauldrons and cast bronze horns make you consider the Ireland of the time that seems somewhat alien to the land we walk on now. The exhibition also contains jewellery made from amber, glass and stone. Oh, and there is a 4,500-year-old logboat from Lurgan, Co. Galway (one of the largest vessels of its type to have been found in Ireland).

Viking Ireland is also an ultra-interesting exhibition, displaying church metalwork and other ecclesiastical material of the 11th and 12th centuries

Other exhibits at the National Archeology Museum include Ór - Ireland's Gold, Kingship and Sacrifice and Ceramics and Glass from Ancient Cyprus.

To find out more and to book tickets, you can head here.

All measures have been taken to ensure people have a safe and enjoyable visit.

Header image via Shutterstock.