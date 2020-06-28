Close

The Sambo Ambulance is on its way to save the day

By Alan Fisher

June 28, 2020 at 11:11am

The Sambo Ambulance is on its way to save the day serving up some delicious sandwiches.

I mean, yeah, I love this idea.

When hunger strikes, Sambulance will be there to save the day.

Marcus O'Laoire, who is one of the main guys involved in AntiSocial along with other things like being a DJ and a damn good chef, is the captain of this ship.

He is turning this old ambulance into a food truck and I can guarantee it will be amazing.

There is no menu as of yet and we don't know where it will pop up but take a look at some of the creations on the SamboAmbo Insta page.

Keep an eye on the page because you'll want to try it when it pops up.

 

