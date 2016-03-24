The Top 10 Bags Of Chips In Dublin

The definitive list for when you need some salty greasiness

The weekend is fast approaching and the main thing on our bucket list is a steamy bag of fluffy chipper chips of a Friday evening.

Laced with salt and vinegar, of course.

Chipper chips are a nationally treasured dish and one of the most debated delicacies around. I'm pretty sure that everyone truly believes that their local is the best chipper in the country.

There's so many deadly spots but here is our top ten:

(In no particular order - we'll leave that bit up to you!)

1. Leo Burdock

Burdock's is one of the oldest chippers in the country and it's been around for over 100 years.

It's a favourite among Dubliners and has also been visited by some big names such as Bruce Springsteen, U2 and Tom Cruise.

2. Borza

There's quite a few Borza's around Dublin but the best of all can be found in Walkinstown.

This one must be tried (and fried).

3. Teo's Take Away

A guilty pleasure ideal for cheat night.

Big fat chips, that's what we want.

4. Beshoff Bros

The sun is starting to come out which means spring has sprung. It's no longer so bitterly cold that you can't leave the house without a million layers on.

One of the best ways to spend a sunny weekend is to walk along the Clontarf coastline and stop off for a bag of chips at Beshoff Bros.

The dream tbh.

5. The Golden Chip

A classic Dublin chipper in Phibsborough with a vintage charm.

There's no frills here, it's simple and effective - a chip shop that serves a good awl bag of oily chips.

6. Chipmongers

Chipmongers is my local so of course, I think it's a winner.

The chips are always medium cut, full of flavour and the perfect mixture between soft and crispy. An ideal treat for a Friday evening after a tough week in work.

7. Say Fish

Say Fish really do make fantastic chips.

You'll often see them on Dun Laoghaire Pier, at food markets and festivals. They season their chips differently to your usual chipper. Portions are small so make sure to order two if you're MARVIN.

8. Romayo's

A traditional, family-run, Italian chip shop that's been around for over 50 years.

The food is made fresh and served quickly.

A bag a chips will cost €3.20.

9. McGuinness

You might not recognise this name straight away but I guarantee you you've tried a bag of chips from this place at least once in your life.

McGuinness can be found on Camden street (right beside Babylon) and it's a hotspot for a bag of chips after a night out on the town. I myself have never tried the chips from here sober but when I'm drunk I swear by them.

They also have vegan options and I can only imagine how difficult it can be for vegans to find food after a night out, so that's a major plus.

Such a spot and great value - a bag of chips, a can and a pizza slice for €5.50? Sound.

10. Henry And Rose

Bray is basically Dublin right?

These chips are savage.

We apologise in advance for making you crave a bag of chips for dins tonight!

Header image: @beshoff bros and @i.checkoumar

