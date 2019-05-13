The Top 10 Chicken Burgers In Dublin

Chicken burgers are one dish that I rarely order, simply because it’s a hard one to perfect.

There is so much to master – the right mix of seasoning and sauces, without having a soggy bun, and getting the fillings and flavour on point. For this reason, there is only a handful of places in Dublin that I’ll actually order from.

Here are my top picks:

1.Mad Egg

Mad Egg is up there as one of my all-time favourite burgers.

They have so many variations and flavours, each more delish than the last. This is what a chicken burger should be, stellar stuff.

This place must be tried.

2. Fowl Play

Fowl Play knows how to make the most succulent chicken around.

Their chicken burgers will make your mouth water and your eyes roll.

3. Bobos

Bobo’s is a classic and a good’un.

Their Cock-a-Doodle-Do burger is made from Southern fried chicken, BBQ and Mayo, salad and sandwiched in a brioche bun.

Yum!

4. Wing It

Wing It recently opened on George’s Street and every time I pass it it’s absolutely booming.

Most famous for their wings, their chicken burgers also pack a punch.

5. Camden Rotisserie

6. Beshoff Bro’s

While the sun is out, grab a bike, cycle through Clontarf and breath in the salty air. Post-cycle there’s nothing better than a box of chips. If you’re not into cod, Beshoff’s chicken burgers are stunning.

7. Jamie’s Italian

Jamie’s Italian is actually what inspired me to write this article, I had an absolutely delicious burger there the other day.

A1.

8. Taphouse

Pub grub at its finest.

Unreal.

9. Chipmongers

Chipmongers is my local and their Bird In A Bun is one of my fave orders.

Proper comfort food

10. The Counter

Ah sure you can’t bate it.