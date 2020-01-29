There are some seriously tasty tacos in Dublin. As you can imagine, it was hard to choose just ten.

Being a dish that offers incredible variety in fillings and flavour, it's no surprise that they're super popular amongst Dubs.

Here are ten spots to head for your fix of tacos in Dublin.

El Grito Mexican Taqueria

Location: Mountjoy Square, Dublin 1

With numerous Facebook and Google reviews hailing this place as the best Mexican restaurant in Dublin, it's not going to shock anyone that they serve up unreal tacos.

777

Location: George's Street

What is probably the grimmest day of the week becomes way more exciting when you discover that 777 on George's Street gifts us with Taco Tuesday every week.

For just €6, you'll get yourself two delicious taco dishes. That's one sure way to brighten up your Tuesday.

Cafe Azteca

Location: Lord Edward St, Dublin 2

You'll be drooling over these tacos.

Their incredible taco menu includes Al Pastor Tacos filled with al pastor pork, Conchinita Pibil Tacos filled with juicy cochinita pibil pork, Tinga Tacos filled with tender chicken tinga and stunning Guacamole Tacos.

Masa

Location: Drury Street, Dublin 2

Masa has some of the freshest tacos! it's probably one of the spots with the biggest variety of tacos in Dublin. Go for fillings like Fish, Mushroom, Chorizo, Carne Asada, Al Pastor, Chicken or any three salsas.

Xico

Location: Baggot Street, Dublin 2

Like 777, Xico also partakes in some Taco Tuesday fun, and it's a stunning affair.

It's only €2 per taco! Plus, you can mix and match your tacos with a Six-Board for only €12.00.

Mexico To Rome

Location: Essex Street East, Dublin 2

Mexico To Rome is an interesting entry to the list because it serves up delicious Mexican and Italian grub.

Their Pulled Pork Taco is pure mouth-watering. It comes with slow-cooked pork in Bandito’s BBQ sauce, beans, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, lime and chef’s salsa.

Mr Burrito

Location: Drumcondra Road Upper, Dublin 9

As the name suggests, this place does a fab burrito. But their tacos are also worth trying.

As well as salsa, cheese, sour cream and lettuce, you can fill your crispy taco with chicken, barbacoa beef, chilli con carne, carnitas pork or roasted seasonal vegetables.

Verde

Location: Angier Street, Dublin 2

Verde is an unreal spot to head for some soft or hard tacos.

With good quality meat fillings as well as salsa, guac, sour cream and cheese, it does the job pretty well.

Cactus Jack's

Location: Millenium Walkway, Dublin 1

Served with a tasty bean mole dip, choose between soft corn and crispy corn tortillas at Cactus Jack's.

Then, choose your filling. Go for pollo (chicken), chilli beef, barbacoa beef, carnitas pork, battered white fish or their vegan option (spiced pulled oats).

El Patron

Location: King Street North, Dublin 7

El Patron serves a portion of either corn tortilla or flour tortilla tacos for between €4.75 and $5.45.

Their wide range of fillings includes steak, beef, mince, chicken, chorizo, Esperanza and Vegito.

Plus, their additional options include refined pinto beans, feta, guacamole, coleslaw, black turtle beans, chipotle cream, pickled jalapenos, ranchero salsa and loads more.