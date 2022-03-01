The Top 10 places to visit in Dublin on Pancake Tuesday

The day we've all been waiting for has finally arrived - Happy Pancake Tuesday Dubliners.

We hope you've already got your pancake plans sorted, but if you're a little lastminute.com, we've got some lovely inspo for you of the top places to celebrate Pancake Tuesday in Dublin.

Le Petit Breton

If you're not a pancake kinda person, crepes are a great alternative. Get them sweet or savoury at Le Petit Breton Creperie, which was one of Dublin's first creperies.

Le Petit Breton Creperie is based in Drumcondra.

South Bank Café

I mean, just look at how fluffy those pancakes are. South Bank Café is an elite spot to spend Shrove Tuesday in Dublin.

You can find South Bank Café in Harold's Cross.

Metro Café

Pop into Metro Café today before 7pm to avail of their pancakes for the day that's in it.

You can get some gorge pancakes from Metro Café on South William Street.

Herb Street

They're famous for their pancakes, and for good reason, so if you're nearby, stop into Herb Street this Pancake Tuesday. You won't be disappointed.

Herb Street is based on Hanover Quay.

ALMA

Whether you're a savoury pancake person (not my journey, but you do you) or a sweet pancake person, ALMA does a mean stack, with the best creative toppings. ALMA is open until 4pm today.

You can find ALMA in Portobello.

Lemon & Co

If you're fond of a crepe, Lemon is the shpot for you. Get yours anytime before 5pm today.

You can find Lemon on South William Street.

Happy Endings

Cookie dough pancakes. Need I say more? This Happy Endings special is a dish not to be missed today.

You can find Happy Endings on Aston Quay.

Brother Hubbard

While their new Ranelagh branch is unfortunately closed today, you can stop into any of the other Brother Hubbards and enjoy their selection of pancakes.

Brother Hubbard is open today on Capel Street, Arnotts, and Harrington Street.

Póg

You can't go wrong spending Pancake Tuesday at Póg; pancakes are what they do best. Customise your stack however you please and enjoy.

There are four Póg locations in Dublin; Howth, Malahide, Tara Street, and Bachelors Walk.

Network Café

These bad boys are around at Network Café for one day, and one day only. Stop by for takeaway, or to sit in; they're open until 4pm.

Network café can be found on Aungier Street.

Goose On The Loose

Fluffy style pancakes with strawberries, blueberries, and Nutella? Can't go wrong with that really. Goose On The Loose is open until 5pm today.

You'll find Goose On The Loose on Lower Kevin Street.

Honourable Mention:

Jackie's

And if you want to celebrate Pancake Tuesday in an alternative sort of way, Jackie's has the Sweet Like Chocolate cocktail for you (for one day only).

Jackie's is based on Francis Street.

However you're spending the day, we hope you have a lovely Pancake Tuesday in Dublin.

Header image via Instagram/network.cafe

