The Top 10 Vintage Shops In Dublin

For a while there, vintage clothing was very ‘trendy’.

If someone complimented something you were wearing, replying ‘thanks, it’s vintage!’ had an air of distinct snobbery and insincerity about it, like ‘oh sorry, it’s one of a kind hun, you can’t get this stuff in Penneys’. When, in reality, you could pick up the same stuff a lot cheaper in charity shops, without forking out a hundred euro for a musty coat just because someone had labelled it ‘vintage’.

A few years ago, I remember being disgusted to discover that a pair of vintage Levi shorts would set you back a fiver in Europe, but between €40 and €60 in Dublin Stores.

Thankfully, in the past few years more vintage clothing shops have popped up around Dublin, with the quality of stock within the shops improving greatly and the prices have decreasing significantly.

Vintage shops are great when you’re looking for something a little bit different. For example, when you’re looking for a dress for a wedding but have exhausted the high street. No matter what you’re searching for, you can be sure you’ll be wearing something that nobody else has.

So here’s a list of 10 of the best vintage shops in Dublin. Make sure you go with the right mindset, roll up your sleeves and get digging for treasure…

