These are Lovin Dublin's most-liked Instagram posts of 2020!

As this year draws to a close, let's take a moment to check out Lovin Dublin's most liked Instagram posts of 2020..

These are the top ten videos and images posted on our Instagram page this year.

Don't forget you can either tag Lovin Dublin or use #lovindublin in your favourite pictures of videos of Dublin, to be in with a chance of being featured on our feed.

1) The most-loved post of 2020 was this one! You guys loved this clip of Santa's reindeer preparing for the big day in the Phoenix Park and it was viewed almost 100,000 times!

2) This poignant picture of an empty Grafton Street on Christmas Day hit us right in those 2020 feels, however we were more than happy to see the return of the well-loved Nollaig Shona Duit!

3) This monster lurking in the ivy at Halloween was another fave! Spooooooky.

4) This fun edit of an image of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on the quays from the first week in January caught everyones attention. Can you guess the movie?

5) This kind gesture from the O'Brien's staff on Grafton Street struck a chord with all of us, at the start of the first lockdown in March.

6) We all loved this nod to Adam King, the star of The Late Late Toyshow 2020. Adam's outlook on life inspired us all. A hug for all of you!

7) The Christmas lights on Grafton Street will always give us the feels.

8) This shot of the rainbow lights over The Millennium Bridge is just stunning!

9) This snap of a full moon rising over Killiney Hill in May grabbed your attention too.

10) We all could relate to this seal on the beach! Even Amy Huberman appreciated this seal's excellent side plank form!

Special Shout Out!

Everyone at Lovin loved this video of three lads getting into the Christmas spirit after a dip in Portmarnock. More of this vibe for 2021 please!

Wishing you all a very Happy New Year!

Lead Image via Instagram/travellernortherireland & Instagram/dirteemurfee

