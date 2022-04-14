These are the best Dublin spots for a carvery this Easter

If you're looking for a good feed this Easter, look no further.

There's nothing quite like a carvery is there? Sure, they're not the best looking dish going, but they're one of the tastiest by far. Luckily Dublin has a ton of spots that do a top notch carvery, perfect for the Easter season.

The Grange

Location: Deansgrange

For an award-winning carvery, The Grange is the spot for you this Easter. They serve their carvery between 12pm and 3:30pm Monday to Saturday, and 12pm and 5pm on Sundays.

Wynn’s

Location: Lower Abbey Street

Wynn's Hotel serve a carvery lunch in Dublin Monday to Saturday from 12pm to 4pm, so if that's what you're after this Easter, that's when you need to go.

The 51 Bar

Location: Haddington Road

Now if that carvery's not a sight for sore eyes, I don't know what is. There's nothing quite like the glow of a carvery, all the colourful veg and rich meat smells wafting at you. Stop into The 51 Bar for yours this Easter.

Fagan’s

Location: Drumcondra

If you're in the Dublin 9 area, get yourself a good carvery this Easter from Fagan's. The best part is that you get creamy potatoes as well as roasties; if there's not too kinds of potatoes on my plate at all times, I don't want it.

O’Neills

Location: Pearse Street

For great Irish pub food, hit up O'Neill's this Easter weekend. They're in the business of making great comfort food, and that includes a winning carvery.

L'Gueuleton

Location: Fade Street

Get your roast dinner plated up all fancy at L'Gueuleton - not quite the pub carvery vibe but looks sensational all the same.

The Old Spot

Location: Bath Avenue

If it's good enough for Kellie Harrington and Mandy Loughlin, it's good enough for us. The Old Spot does a monstrous Yorkshire pudding, and I mean that in the best way possible.

Arcadia

Location: Tallaght

There's few sights lovelier than a Yorkshire pudding full of gravy. Arcadia serves food until 9pm Monday to Saturday and until 7pm on Sundays.

The Exchequer

Location: Ranelagh

You can avail of a Sunday roast at The Exchequer Wine Bar in Ranelagh (for eating in or for takeaway), only on Sundays. Choose between their rib of beef or roast chicken, and share it between four starting at €59.95.

Where's your top spot to get a carvery?

Header image via Instagram/thegrangebar1

