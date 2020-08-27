Close

This Dublin pub is giving swimmers a free drink after their dip 

By Sarah Finnan

August 27, 2020 at 4:04pm

Swimming is thirsty work and one Dublin pub is rewarding the ritual by giving swimmers a free drink after their dip. Tell us more...

Going for a quick dip has healing properties. I'm sure there's a more exact science behind it but throwing yourself into freezing cold waters surely has something to do with it. It's like when you stub your toe and then swiftly bang your funny bone... the latter detracts attention from your toe and so you forget about it. Life's silly little problems are your toe in this scenario, and Ireland's icy sea is your elbow - once you get over the initial shock and focus breathing and staying afloat, all other worries seem to melt away.

With much of the city indulging in a sunrise/sunset swim these days, one Dublin pub has decided to reward the ritual with a little post-swim drink on the house. Sounds too good to be true, but promise it isn't. Doesn't matter where you go - the 40ft, Seapoint, Sandycove - just hop on in, snap a pic, tag the Lighthouse in Dun Laoghaire and then call in after for your free drink.

And that offer extends to all beveraginos on their menu - from pints of plain to tea and cocktails, whatever ya fancy.

Quality. See yiz in Dun Laoghaire, yeah?

Header image via Instagram/The Lighthouse Dublin

