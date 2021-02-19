This Dublin spot's new boozy milkshake has us dreaming of summer

It's peanut butta whiskey timeeeeee.

Not the usual PB+J combo we're used to, Drop Dead Twice has put their own spin on the classic. How so? Well, first off... theirs isn't a sambo. Second, the 'J' stands for 'Jameson' and not 'jam' as one might expect.

Known for their very creative drink concoctions, their latest menu addition is a Reese's peanut butter cup-inspired milkshake. Made using peanut butter, chocolate, whiskey, vanilla ice-cream and milk, it has a little bit of all the things we love.

That's sure to bring all the boys to their yard.

It may not exactly be milkshake-friendly weather out there, but we may never get to try it if we let that stop us... so power through, my good friends.

One of many boozy options on the Drop Dead menu, the PB+J joins such classics as 'It's Not Terry's Oreo... It's Mine', 'Bueno Espresso Shake' and the fan favourite 'Nutella Mudshake'. So many options, so little time.

Header image via Instagram/Drop Dead Twice

