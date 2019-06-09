This Old-Reliable Dublin Date Spot Is Making a Serious Comeback

Everybody loves a good comeback.

The Spice Girls, CAULIFLOWER, and now….

One of the most reliable date-spots in Dublin, 777.

The age of Tinder transformed the Dublin dating scene – meaning that the average date per person rose from about two a year to two a week.

With so much unpredictability surrounding the actual date itself, and the extremely high volume of them – we needed to lower the risk factor in the date spot of choice.

777 on South Great George’s St became the perfect old-reliable.

Casual dining so there were no try-hard vibes, plenty of follow-up options close by if it developed into a two-parter, and generous spirit measures – let’s be honest.

But those of us who have moved beyond the Tinder age have made a grave mistake by turning our back on 777.

While we weren’t watching – it made a serious comeback.

In fact, the Mexican restaurant was just voted Best Casual Dining in Ireland at the RAI awards, and was named in the Irish Time’s Top 100 restaurants for the first time ever this year.

So why do we need to take a second look at this place?

Well, for one – they’ve just introduced a killer new menu.

Chef Essa Fakhry recently spent time in the kitchens of Cosme and Empellon in New York, and their influence comes through in the citrusy, spicy, brighter flavours now woven through the new A La Carte menu.

With weekly deliveries directly from Mexico of authentic ingredients such as Ancho, Pasilla, Pasilla Oaxaca, New Mexico and Morita chillies, this is a kitchen that cares and believes in having fun.

A new Snack is the ‘Oyster Shot’ (€3.5), a natural oyster in a sauce of ginger aguachile, jalapeno oil and lime.