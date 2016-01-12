Lifestyle Dating Food and Drink Best Of

This Will Always Be My Favourite Cocktail Spot For Date Night

Cheers to that!

Date night is one of my favourite times.

You get to hang out with your other half, have a proper catch up and try somewhere cool in town for food or drinks.

Sometimes however, I want an more intimate setting, stress free. I live near Dundrum and the hassle of getting into town and getting a seat in a busy bar can often put me off.

When I stumbled upon Candlelight Bar, I found the ideal spot to remedy this.

Candlelight Bar is located above Siam Thai in Dundrum Town Centre. It's a piano bar that serves up some of the most unique, eye-catching and photogenic cocktails I've ever seen. Because it's so close to my gaff, there's no need to stress about taxis or catching the last Luas, which is key.

Candlelight bar is a cocktail experience, to say the least. Every single drink is ridiculously creative and I'm obsessed with the presentation.

From gin baths with a rubber duck to a steal top hat with a single plum floating in it, you'll be left gobsmacked every time a cocktail is put in front of you here. One of the funkiest and quirkiest inventions of theirs is their take on a Smoked Old Fashioned.

It's called the Campfire Smoke and it comes in an actual treasure chest, laced with fairy lights... OMG.

The flavours in this bad boy will take you back to childhood camping trips. There are even tiny roast marshmallows to nibble on while you sip this smokey beauty.

The entire menu takes inspiration from the Chinese Zodiac symbols.

Each birth year is marked under the Chinese Zodiac animal it matches and the drink that suits it best along with a list of characteristics you may have and jobs you'd be good at.

For example, if you were born in 1986, you'd select the page with the Tiger on it, which has six gin cocktails on offer. It's a really cool idea and a great conversation starter for first dates.

The cocktails are unreal and super tasty.

They even serve punch bowls which is perfect for couples.

My personal favourite is their Bathtub Gin Time, made from Hendricks, Curacaos, elderflower tonic, lemon juice and a lavender and rose meringue foam. It's super refreshing and you even get to take your little rubber duck home with you. (I have three in my shower, don't judge.)

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on

There's often live music during the weekends and the venue has such a good vibe. It's dimly lit, candles all over the tables, velour chairs and a gorgeous rooftop terrace.

It's romantic AF.

For date night with a difference, amazing cocktails and a great atmosphere, a bit out of town, there's no where else I'd rather visit for date night.

Header image: @candlelightbar1

