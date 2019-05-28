Top 10 BBQ Joints In Dublin That Are Smokin Hot

We’re getting one step closer to summer each day.

The sun is starting to peek through the clouds, I’m taking a light jacket to work and it’s actually bright when I wake up in the mornings, fairly GORJ stuff altogether.

A few cans by The Barge is imminent but it’s key to get a good feed before you do. To keep up on the summer bandwagon, a BBQ will hit the spot nicely. Think of that delish charred, smokey flavour… mmmmm…

Here are some of our top picks in and around Dublin city:

1. My Meat Wagon

My Meat Wagon is one spot that I always find myself going back to when I need a proper feed. The portions are absolutely huge, loaded with meaty goodness and the sides are perfectly matched. It’s proper “lad food” if you get me, ideal with a crisp cold beer.

Portions come in a box or a board, it’s proper comfort food and there’s always enough leftover for a doggy bag.

2. Fowl Play

If you’re into chicken Fowl Play needs to be on the top of your list. It’s a place that often gets overlooked and forgotten about for some strange reason but it has some of the most succulent chicken I’ve ever sunk my teeth into.

It’s exactly what you wish your homemade BBQ chicken would taste like.

3. Pitt Bros

Have you ever walked down George’s Street and gotten this deliciously meaty and smokey waft coming through the streets?

That’s Pitt Bros.

A casual BBQ-style diner with slow-smoked meats and sinful sides like mac’n’cheese nachos cheesy bacon fries. Finish that off with a complimentary 99 and you’re on a one-way train to food comatose.

4. Smokin Bones

Eating off a bin lid sounds like the most unappetising thing ever but somehow Smokin Bones have convinced me it’s a good idea.

Round up the troops for this one, you’ll need an army to finish every bite.

5. Bison

Burgers, tacos and meat plates.

A chilled out venue that’s not trying to shove notions down your throat. This is an easy place to pop into without much planning.

Their cocktails are an added bonus.

6. The Kitchen

The canal is a stunning place at summer. You’ll spot couples by the banks snuggling on a picnic blanket, crowds at The Barge and dog walkers a plenty.

Before heading to The Barge, why not pick up some tasty bits from the Mespil Market?

I adore the Mespil Market, it creates such a buzz about the place and it’s a sensory overload in the best way possible from the various aromas of freshly cooked food being prepared for the masses.

The Kitchen Brazilian BBQ is definitely one to check out while you’re there.

This Brazilian street food company uses only the freshest and finest locally sourced & produced Irish meats & produce in their cooking. Run by husband & wife dynamic chef-duo Adrienne Ricardo & Michael Phelan, they serve up BBQ’d beef, chicken breast & linguiça sausage accompanied with rice and chips.

7. Asador

If you want to up the ante and get a lil fancy, Asador is the spot for you.

This BBQ joint adds an Argentinian twist to its cooking.

Is there anything better than Chimichurri?

8. Hailan

Hailan is a little hidden gem.

The Korean style BBQ joint serves up some delicious options and best of all, you can cook it exactly how you like.

9. Mongolian Barbeque

Noodles, veg and of course sizzling meats, sure you’d be a little mad not to try this place at least once in your life.

Hearty food with lots of flavour.

10. Duck

Duck on Fade Street is seriously underrated.

This Hong Kong BBQ joint is one of the best places to pick up a quick and stress-free meal in the heart of the city.

They even serve a duck spice bag.

Yes to all of this.

Enjoy!