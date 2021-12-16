Top Christmas sandwiches to have this weekend if you still aren't feeling festive

Deck the halls with buckets of brie, we have collected the top sandwiches on sale in Dublin right now which will make you feel some festive tingles.

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without at one point in the lead up to December 25, questioning whether you feel "Christmassy" or not. It's practically a right of passage as the calendar flips into the end of December. To battle against this feeling we normally do things that make us feel Christmassy, things like shoving a Christmas tree into a car, getting elbowed by strangers in shops and going through several containers of cinnamon.

A festive sandwich is once such way to inject some festive cheer to your day, we've collect some of the most seasonal sarnies that we have seen on our travels:

6. Tir Deli's Spruced up Sambos

Few people who have tried Tir Deli sambos have forgotten them. They operate a seasonal menu made from hyper-local ingredients. Their Christmas special is no exception, the team have been taking trips up to the Dublin Mountains to grab some sprigs of spruce for their Christmas tree mayo, which is paired with brined turkey, smoked ham, red cabbage, cooking juice gravy which are then placed into a ciabatta.

You can find Tir in Dublin 4's 9 Baggot Street Upper for more information visit their Instagram.

5. Riggers Veggie Cheesemass Toastie

This special was so popular with Inchicore-ites that the team couldn't remove it from the specials board. It's a veggie friendly take on the traditional Christmas sambo with festive flavours of goats cheese, pomegranate, candied pecans and cranberry. You can also opt to get a soup of the day to go along with it, to maximise the winter-warmth.

You can find Riggers in Dublin 8's 145 Emmet Road for more info visit their Instagram.

4. The Local's Christmas Dinner Roll

The team at The Local have somehow managed to fit a Christmas dinner into a roll. Mixing up turkey, ham, stuffing, roast veg, herbs with some hot gravy, the "Roast Turkey and Ham Roll" was born. Click on this link to see a ASMR worthy video of the sandwich filler being made.

You can find The Local in Dublin 11's Ballyboggan Business Centre for more information visit the Instagram.

3. Daddy's Seasonal Spiced Beef

The team at Daddy's know how to run a good spesh, and they've hit the mark with their Christmas one. Dressed up with spiced beef, brussel sprout + cranberry slaw, horseradish mayo on Tartine rye sourdough, this sambo is a Daddy's special take on the reuben.

You can find Daddy's in Rialto's 538 South Circular Road for more info visit their Instagram.

2. Meltdown's Subtle Seasonal Toastie

These toastie-extraordinaires were bound to put out a quality toastie during this festive period. Hot out of the grill their cheesy Christmas creation is a subtle take on the Christmas flavours that normally beat you over the head at this time of the year. Made up with turkey breast, crispy bacon, stuffing, cranberry mayo lashed with plentiful amounts of brie and cheddar.

You can find Meltdown on Dublin 2's 15 Montague Street for more information visit their Instagram.

1 .Urbanity's Stuffing Sambo

Christmas sandwiches don't get much better than that first post-Christmas Day sandwich, made with the finest of leftovers. Urbanity have succeeded in creating a sandwich that equals it, made up with sausage meat stuffing, spiced cranberry sauce, jus dipped yorkshire pudding, carrot and parsnip crisps with herb aïoli all squished into two slices of Tartine organic sourdough⁣.

You can find Urbanity in Smithfield's 11 Coke Lane, for more info visit the Instagram.

