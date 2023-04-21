6 spots where you can nab a vegan ice-cream in Dublin

It's ice-cream season for everyone.

Ice-cream szn is here (sort of) but it can be a tricky one to navigate for vegans, or people who can't have dairy. As someone with many dairy-free or vegan pals, I know how hard it can be to find a spot that does vegan ice-cream in Dublin.

As such I made it my mission to find spots that did just that, so everyone can enjoy an ice-cream over the warmer months.

6. Arctic Stone

Location: Blackrock

If your ice-cream tastes are a little fancy, you can get it served rolled at Arctic Stone based in Blackrock Market.

Only open Friday through to Sunday, Arctic Stone is the perfect place for a dairy-free ice-cream and seaside stroll.

5. Teddy's Ice-cream

Location: Dún Laoghaire

Advertisement

It's a rite of passage to enjoy a Teddy's ice-cream at least once (and ideally up to 10 times) over the warmer months, and for those who are vegan, luckily that rite can also be enjoyed by you.

They've improved their vegan 99 recipe, that doesn't skip on flavour or creaminess, despite the lack of dairy.

4. Leamhain

Location: St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre

Leamhain, a vegan ice-cream sandwich spot, opened just in time for summer last year. It's based in the Stephen's Green shopping centre food court and they serve dairy-free sarnies and scoops, with their recipe being gluten and nut free too.

3. Flip

Location: George's Arcade

Advertisement

Not only are they the champions of plant based burgers, Flip also does a vegan soft serve to have as dessert, or just as a snack if you happen to be in the city centre on a particularly warm day.

2. Cornucopia

Location: Wicklow Street

Cornucopia is one of the best vegan spots in Dublin, and they also now dabble in the elusive vegan soft serve ice-cream. Their menu is entirely plant based, a haven for those on a vegan diet.

1. The Nobó Treathouse

Location: Ranelagh

While you may recognise Nobó from their products sold in Supervalu and Dunnes, you can also now visit their standalone store in Ranelagh called The Treathouse.

Advertisement

Here they serve their famous dairy free ice-cream by the scoop, along with their other delicious goodies that you'd never guess didn't contain dairy.

Well there you have it folks; tons of spots for vegan ice-cream in Dublin, so no matter you or your friends' dietary requirements, everyone can enjoy some ice-cream while the sun is shining.

Header image via Instagram/ogteddysicecream & /arcticstone

READ ON:

- Happy Pear apologise following podcast guest linking depression with antibiotic use

- Two new Asian restaurants to be excited about in D2 right now

- The first kosher deli in Ireland has opened in Rathmines