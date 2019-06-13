The Best Towns And Villages In And Around Dublin To Spend A Summer’s Day

While we absolutely love the city centre on a proper sunny day, it’s always nice to get out in other parts of the city, and the county, to discover what they have to offer.

Whether you’re based on the Northside or the Southside, these seaside villages make for an amazing day and evening out during the summer.

1. Malahide

This North County Dublin village has everything: A massive park, fab beach, and loads of restaurants, bars and cafes.

The only thing is, though, there are a lot of stunning spots where you’re not able to swim because of strong currents. But that shouldn’t put you off spending a day here.

The park has a lengthy forest walk, and there are plenty of grass areas by the castle and around the park for you to perch yourself for the day.

There are also some stunning wining and dining options in the village.

Gibney’s is a super popular spot for some grub and pints.

Other unreal dishes can be found in Cape Greko Greek and Cypriot restaurant, The Greedy Goose, That’s Amore and Jaipur.

2. Dun Laoghaire

Dun Laoghaire is one of those villages in Dublin that isn’t like anywhere else in the city. It makes for a wonderful day out and is still close enough to the city centre and other parts of Dublin.

You can walk down the pier (which is over a kilometre long), go paddle-boarding, go scuba diving and, of course, jump off the forty foot.

After your day out, you’re gonna want grub. And you’re spoilt for choice in Dun Laoghaire.

Waterfront Bistro, Bistro Le Monde and Cavistons are all great shouts.

3. Howth

This is hands down one of the prettiest seaside towns in Dublin.

With so much to do, you’d be doing well to squeeze it all into a day.

Walking up Howth Head gives you amazing views of the town below and out to Ireland’s Eye.

And if you go for a stroll down the pier, you can actually get a boat ride over to Ireland’s Eye and spend a few hours there.

For fab wings and maybe a few pints, check out O’Connel’s. Trust me, they’re some stunning wings.

Or if you want to go for the classic summer’s day fish and chips, there is also a Beshoff’s in Howth.

And for seafood tapas, head to Octopussy’s on the West Pier.

4. Skerries

Just north of the city is this absolute gem of a town. With absolutely loads to do, it’s well worth the trip out.

While you’re here, you should definitely take a sea tour of Dublin’s dramatic coastline. Skerries Sea Tours runs two passenger trips daily; to Lambay Island and Rockabill Lighthouse.

You can also take to the water via canoe and/or kayak.

There is also the grounds of Ardgillan Castle, which features a five-mile network of walking trails through woodland, parkland and gardens.

And if you’re in Skerries, you should probably sample some of the amazing local seafood. Blue Bar on Harbour Road has a fab selection of seafood dishes such as pan-seared seabass, Gambas Tagliatelle and, of course, cod and chips.

Brascos Restaurant at the end of Skerries Harbour is also a good choice if you’re looking for delicious locally-sourced fish, Irish prime Beef, chicken and vegetarian meals.

5. Dalkey

Dalkey is the perfect spot for a summer’s day stroll and a bit of exploration.

You can row, kayak, fish and take an island ferry around the harbour, which all offer fantastic views of Dublin Bay.

A five-minute boat ride will take you to Dalkey Island, where you can explore the ruins around Martello Tower.

And after all of that, it’s time to eat! And you should check out Corner Note, which serves up stunning seafood and dishes made from locally-sourced ingredients.

For unreal roasts and seafood dishes, check out 1909 restaurant on Castle Street.

6. Bray

It’s not exactly Dublin, but it’s on the DART line and is super easy to get to from the city centre as well as the Northside.

And you should not visit Bray without doing the famous cliff walk around the side of Bray Head. You’ll get outstanding panoramic views, and you’ll be in a fantastic spot to catch a glimpse at some seals and even dolphins.

Killruddery Country House and Gardens also has plenty to discover. Wedged between Bray Head and the Sugarloaf, it’s the ideal escape.

If you’re fancying a pizza after your day of activities, Platform Pizza Bar on the Strand Road is where you need to head for fabulous Italien dishes and tasty cocktails.

Ocean Bar and Grill, also on the Strand Road, serves everything from juicy steaks to seafood dishes to burgers.

Portmarnock

This north Dublin town has one of the best beaches in the county.

It does be packed on a nice summer’s day, but you’ll always get a spot since the strand goes on for so long.

And it’s also a fantastic spot to chill in the evening after the sun has set over the city. So if you don’t fancy having a sit-down meal in a restaurant, I would recommend actually having an evening picnic on the green area at the beach.

But if you do fancy going for a proper dinner after your day at the beach, then you can head to Mchugh’s Wine and Dine Restaurant, where you can get delicious fish, steaks and curry.