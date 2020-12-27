Watch: Our Top 10 videos of 2020

We take a look back over our top 10 videos of 2020 as we head for 2021.

It's been a strange year, of course, but that doesn't mean that some amazing moments were caught on camera.

This is a mix of some videos we created at Lovin and some that were sent in by you.

From Stanley's 90th Birthday during the first lockdown to The Tree of Life, we've got some magical moments to share.

This isn't entirely based on views alone, but just moments we thought were special.

Here they are:

10) Salt Caves

We checked out the Salt Caves to see what they were all about. What a way to relax.

Salt Cave Dublin The Salt Caves were the ultimate way to relax. Check out how we got on 😴 Posted by Lovin Dublin on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

9) Black Lives Matter

We went to the Black Lives Matter protest in Dublin which took place after George Floyd was murdered in America.

Black Lives Matter "I know that Ireland is not a racist country, but with everyone here today, we can ensure that Ireland is an anti-racist country" We are listening. We are learning. 🖤 Posted by Lovin Dublin on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

8) Dublin's Dementia Friendly Barber

Meet Joe, Dublin's Dementia Friendly Barber, as he cuts Ted's hair. They both stole our hearts.

Dublin's Dementia Friendly Barber Joe (Dublin's Dementia Friendly Barber) cuts hair for men who don't find it as easy to make it to the barbers

We caught up with him while he gave Ted a trim ✂️ Posted by Lovin Dublin on Friday, February 21, 2020

7) Dublin's Empty Streets

A piece put together by Elijah Egan and The Dublin Guinness Advisor as we entered our first lockdown.

We Will Rise Again So surreal seeing the streets of Dublin empty like this - a hugely impactful video from The Guinness Advisor. 🖤 Guinness Advisor Elijah Egan Director Cry Monster Cry Posted by Lovin Dublin on Monday, March 23, 2020

6) Elephant's Cooling Down

Enjoy the elephant's cooling down on a summer's day.

The Elephants Cool Down at Dublin Zoo 🐘 The elephants enjoy a water fight at the zoo to cool down 🌈🐘 With thanks to Dublin Zoo Posted by Lovin Dublin on Sunday, May 31, 2020

5) Smore's

When the first lockdown hit, we went heavy on the recipe videos and you guys really enjoyed the Smore's one.

Recipes at Home: Choc Marshmallow S'mores One for the BBQ - tastes like S'more to us! 😋 Posted by Lovin Dublin on Friday, June 19, 2020

4) Dance Like Nobody's Watching

Just posted before Christmas, these guys were keeping warm by dancing.

3) Stanley's Birthday

During the first lockdown, Stanley's family made sure they celebrated his 90th birthday the only way they could.

Happy 90th Birthday Stanley! Nothing was going to keep Stanley's family from celebrating his milestone 90th birthday! 🥳 Thanks to his grand-daughter @kerryharvey for sending in these clips! 💕 Posted by Lovin Dublin on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

2) Tree of Life

The Tree of Life, which was carved using only a chainsaw, really impressed you guys.

Tree Of Life The Tree of Life, or Peace Tree, was carved using only a chainsaw! As the Monterey cypress tree in Raheny had to be taken down for safety reasons, sculptor Tommy Craggs was hired to create this unmissable masterpiece. Inspired by nearby wildlife from St. Anne's Park and Bull Island, you can see an octopus, a fox, a swan, a dolphin, and much more. Posted by Lovin Dublin on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

1) The Hungry Tree

The Tree of Life is cool and all, but the Hungry Tree stole 2020. This 80-year-old London Plane tree, located on the grounds of King's Inns, is slowly eating this park bench which dates back to the 1800s.